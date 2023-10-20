The Sacramento Kings have a lot to prove after only notching one win during the NBA Preseason. De'Aaron Fox and Mike Brown capped off their bad game with a single win against the Utah Jazz. They have a lot to figure out in the rotation, key players to play, and schematics to employ. All of this requires some sort of flexibility in case they want to bring in someone during the trade deadline. Monte McNair knows this need and he made his first move revolving around Jaylen Nowell.

The Kings' front office led by Monte McNair has officially released Jaylen Nowell, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. He only played two games alongside De'Aaron Fox's squad.

On average, he was only entrusted with 6.4 minutes by Mike Brown. This only led to him scoring 2.5 points per game on a 16.7% field-goal clip. Nowell got 0.5 assists and rebounds during the NBA Preseason. These were all a far cry from his 10.83 points per game average with a 44.8% percentage on all three levels of scoring. He was also kind of an all-around performer with 2.62 rebounds and 2.03 assists.

The Kings thought they were getting that same Nowell. But, it was either they did not see the same potential anymore or were eyeing someone else who could fill his position before the trade deadline. This is not a panic button move after a horrendous preseason run. Rather, they are just trying to stay competitive and it looked like Nowell was not the perfect fit for them before the 82 games.