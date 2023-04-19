Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell was productive off the bench in Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets. He scored 12 points — on 4-for-10 shooting from the field and 3-for-6 from three — and dished out two assists in a game the Wolves went on to lose by a final score of 109-80. So when the Wolves re-visit the Ball Arena on Wednesday night to play Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Nuggets, every Wolves fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Jaylen Nowell playing tonight in Game 2 vs. the Nuggets?

Jaylen Nowell injury status vs. Nuggets

The Wolves have Nowell listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to left knee tendinopathy, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Wolves, Rudy Gobert (back spasms) is also questionable to play for Minnesota.

Jaylen Nowell, 23, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Timberwolves franchise. He averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game across 65 appearances this season (two starts).

The former Washington standout really struggled to shoot the ball accurately from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Nowell’s 28.9% three-point percentage was the second-lowest of his pro career.

Expect the Nuggets to easily beat the Wolves on Wednesday, regardless of if Nowell is in the lineup. After all, the Nuggets have been dominant at home all season, as they ended with a 34-7 home record, the second-best in the NBA. But with regard to the question, Is Jaylen Nowell playing tonight in Game 2 vs. the Nuggets, the answer is maybe.