The Sacramento Kings have been one of the top feel-good stories of the 2022-23 season so far and it’s been their star point guard De’Aaron Fox who has led the way. It’s possible though that the Kings might need to prepare for Fox missing games beginning with Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has been dealing with a foot injury for about a month now as per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee and he’s officially listed as questionable for Friday.

De’Aaron Fox first suffered the injury back on Nov. 5 against the Orlando Magic and he’s been playing through the pain ever since. He had gotten off to a strong start to the season but in recent games, his play has leveled off a bit. He’s shot 41 percent or less in six of the Kings last seven games and he’s scored under 20 points in the last five games after reaching that mark in 12 of his first 17 games.

On the season, Fox is averaging 22.8 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 50.7 percent shooting from the field and 36.6 percent shooting from three-point range. He’s been the driving force behind a Kings team that has taken the league by surprise. They are currently 13-10 and in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. They are only two and a half games back of the New Orleans Pelicans for the first seed.

This season, the Kings unveiled a purple beam that they light from the Golden 1 Center after each win. The phrase: ‘light the beam.’ has become a rallying cry of sorts for Kings fans as they continue their strong season.