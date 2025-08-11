Lately, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham had let her words get the best of her. Recently, she received a $1,500 fine for blasting WNBA officials on her podcast.

Also, Cunningham alleged WNBA players won't be excited to play in expansion cities such as Cleveland and Detroit.

However, she changed her tone when she asked a question by a kid reporter following the Fever's 92-70 defeat over the Chicago Sky on Saturday. On Instagram, Cunningham gave credit to the kid reporter for asking a question about any inclination to quit the game.

“Did you ever think about quitting when you were younger and what made you keep going?” the asked.

“Great question” Cunningham responded. “You know, yeah, I think when you're growing up, sometimes it's really hard. Sometimes you doubt yourself, sometimes you lack confidence. But there's always a fire in you. And I think the biggest thing is that everyone's always going to fail. And I think if you're not failing, you're not pushing yourself.”

“I just think if you keep showing up, keep working hard, good things are going to happen.” The clip came from the Iowa based sports media company SportsCast media.

The story was first picked up by Andrew Holleran of The Spun.

Cunningham finished the game with 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists. This season, Cunningham is averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The popularity of Sophie Cunningham 

Despite a tendency to rub people the wrong way, Cunningham has cultivated a popular presence amongst the Fever fans.

Recently, she passionately defended her teammate Caitlin Clark as the face of the WNBA. Cunningham is also a regular presence on social media with around 1.6 million followers on TikTok.

Furthermore, she has managed to make herself accessible to fans both on and off the floor. Her fun loving personality has struck a chord as her Fever jersey has sold out in the team's store.

More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) high-fives Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.
Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell trying best to find ‘joy’ without Caitlin Clark, othersErin Achenbach ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrate from the bench during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky.
Sophie Cunningham ready to hit beach club after Fever’s big win over SkyErin Achenbach ·
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) rushes up the court Wednesday, July 30, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 107-101.
Fever’s Aliyah Boston climbs up all-time list during Sky showdownRichard Pereira ·
Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12) yells in excitement for Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Atlanta Dream defeated the Indiana Fever, 91-90.
7 biggest 2025 WNBA trade deadline missed opportunitiesJess Koffie ·
Dallas Wings guard JJ Quinerly (11) and Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson (51) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever at the American Airlines Center.
Fever’s Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald get unfortunate injury updatesZachary Howell ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles during pregame warmups against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark gets real on financial pressure to return from injuryBenedetto Vitale ·