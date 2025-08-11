Lately, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham had let her words get the best of her. Recently, she received a $1,500 fine for blasting WNBA officials on her podcast.

Also, Cunningham alleged WNBA players won't be excited to play in expansion cities such as Cleveland and Detroit.

However, she changed her tone when she asked a question by a kid reporter following the Fever's 92-70 defeat over the Chicago Sky on Saturday. On Instagram, Cunningham gave credit to the kid reporter for asking a question about any inclination to quit the game.

“Did you ever think about quitting when you were younger and what made you keep going?” the asked.

“Great question” Cunningham responded. “You know, yeah, I think when you're growing up, sometimes it's really hard. Sometimes you doubt yourself, sometimes you lack confidence. But there's always a fire in you. And I think the biggest thing is that everyone's always going to fail. And I think if you're not failing, you're not pushing yourself.”

“I just think if you keep showing up, keep working hard, good things are going to happen.” The clip came from the Iowa based sports media company SportsCast media.

The story was first picked up by Andrew Holleran of The Spun.

Cunningham finished the game with 16 points, three rebounds, and two assists. This season, Cunningham is averaging 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The popularity of Sophie Cunningham

Despite a tendency to rub people the wrong way, Cunningham has cultivated a popular presence amongst the Fever fans.

Recently, she passionately defended her teammate Caitlin Clark as the face of the WNBA. Cunningham is also a regular presence on social media with around 1.6 million followers on TikTok.

Furthermore, she has managed to make herself accessible to fans both on and off the floor. Her fun loving personality has struck a chord as her Fever jersey has sold out in the team's store.