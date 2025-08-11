The New York Mets have now lost seven in a row after a three-game sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Mets are also 1-9 in their last 10 games and are 5.5 games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the National League East lead.

Moreover, the Mets are barely clinging to the last Wild Card spot for the NL, with the Cincinnati Reds 1.5 games back.

On Sunday, the Mets lost to the Brewers, 10-9, as Isaac Collins delivered the game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Yet, despite the Mets' poor play as of late, Brandon Nimmo had quite the message as they look ahead to trying to win the NL East, per Mike Puma of The New York Post.

“We can still go on a run, we have still got time,” Nimmo said. “I don’t think the division is slipping away. We’re still within shot and we have been known, this team specifically, to go on runs, so we can easily rattle off a winning streak, especially with the people that we have got here.”

To Nimmo's point, there is plenty of time, although the way New York has played lately has not been very encouraging by any means. On the other hand, four of the Mets' losses during the losing streak have come by just one run, so things have been close to swinging in the other direction.

The Mets begin a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves before hosting the American League West-leading Seattle Mariners. After that, the Mets face the Washington Nationals and Braves again before a big three-game series against the Phillies in the final week of August.

For now, the Mets appear to remain hopeful, and there is still plenty of time left in the season to make a bit of a push for the NL East title.