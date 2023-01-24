Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings are so eager to get the team’s beam lit up right at the start of a new workweek. You could really that by how they started Monday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies — like a house on fire.

The Kings drained a total of 12 3-pointers in the first quarter versus Ja Morant and the Grizzlies, who had no idea what hit them. In the process, Sacramento managed to set a new franchise record for most 3-pointers in a quarter (h/t Sean Cunningham of FOX40 News).

“WOW. Malik Monk with the Kings 12th 3-pointer of the 1st period. Kings franchise record before tonight for most in a quarter was 9 and it happened 5 other times. Sacramento is now 12/13 on the night from the perimeter & lead the Grizzlies 47-33 after 1st quarter.”

Barnes had the hottest pair of hands of them all, as he knocked down five of his six attempts from being the arc in the opening period, which he finished with 15 points on the strength of that otherworldly shooting. Rookie Keegan Murray was also on point in the first quarter, making all three of his shots from deep. Trey Lyles came off the bench and drilled two treys before the end of the quarter, while Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk had a trey apiece.

While it’s unlikely that the Kings will be able to sustain that kind of shooting in the long run, there’s no denying that this is a team that can shoot just as well as any team in the league this season. The Kings entered Monday’s contest ranked seventh in the NBA with 13.5 made 3-pointers per game and 10th with 36.7 percent shooting from the 3-point region.