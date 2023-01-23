The Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) visit the Sacramento Kings (26-19) on Monday night. Action tips off at 10:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Kings prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Memphis has lost two consecutive games but still sits comfortably in second place in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies covered 50% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Sacramento has won even of their last ten games and sits in third place in the West. The Kings covered 57% of their games while 50% went over. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. Memphis holds a 2-1 advantage for the season and has two double-digit victories.

Here are the Grizzlies-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Kings Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -1.5 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 246.5 (-110)

Under: 246.5 (-110)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Kings

TV: Bally Southeast

Stream: NBCS California

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

Despite losing their last two games, the Grizzlies enter tonight as road underdogs and have a great chance to cover. Memphis features strong two-way play as they rank fifth in scoring (117.4 PPG) and seventh in points allowed (111.9 Opp. PPG). As a result, they have the second-best scoring differential (+5.5). Additionally, the Grizzlies are one of the best rebounding teams in the league as they rank first in total rebounds (59.6 RPG).

Perhaps Memphis’ biggest advantage over Sacramento comes in the paint. The Grizzlies rank first in points in the paint (59.4 PPG) while the Kings give up the third-most points in the paint (55 Opp. PPG). That starts with point guard Ja Morant. Despite being a point guard, Morant gets most of his points off drives. He may average 27.2 PPG, but he averages just 1.6 made threes per game. Morant is a skilled ball handler who excels at finishing through contact and getting to the line. Ja averages 8.3 free throw attempts per game and has given Sacramento fits in their three previous meetings. He averaged 30.3 PPG on 53% shooting against the Kings and will likely be in for another strong outing tonight.

In recent games, the Grizzlies have finally gotten Desmond Bane back on track. Bane averaged 24 PPG in the early part of the season before going down with an injury. He returned in December but it has taken him a while to get his scoring back. However, he looks like he’s back and firing on all cylinders and has averaged 23.6 PPG across their last five games. Notably, Bane averaged three made threes per game during that span while shooting them at a 46% clip.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento continues to be one of the best feel-good stories of the season as they have a great chance to snap the NBA’s longest playoff drought. In addition to that, they have a strong chance to cover tonight as home underdogs. Despite a two-point loss to the 76ers, the Kings had won six games in a row prior. Their best chance of covering tonight comes via their elite offense. Sacramento leads the league in scoring (120 PPG) and ranks fourth in assists (27 APG).

It may be odd that the league’s highest-scoring offense that ranks top five in assists is captained by a big man, but that is exactly the case for Sacramento. While they do have a great point guard, it is their big man Domantas Sabonis who leads the team in assists with 7.3 APG. In addition to his incredible playmaking, Sabonis leads the league in rebounding with 12.6 RPG. He is a strong scorer as well with 18.8 PPG while shooting 61%. That being said, he averaged just 12.7 PPG in three previous matches with the Grizzlies and will likely need to increase his offensive output if they want to cover.

Sacramento’s aforementioned great point guard is De’Aaron Fox. Fox leads the team in scoring with 24.2 PPG while also chipping a solid 6.0 APG. Fox has found a ton of success against Memphis this season, averaging 26 PPG on 50% shooting in his three prior meetings versus the Grizzlies. He’s scored 30+ in two of his last three games and has a great chance to hit that mark again tonight. Additionally, Fox is shooting significantly better at home this season.

Final Grizzlies-Kings Prediction & Pick

Despite Memphis dropping their last two games, they’re in a tight race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They should be able to score at will against Sacramento’s poor defense and thus should be able to cover a tight spread.

Final Grizzlies-Kings Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -1.5 (-110)