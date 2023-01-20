Fans of the Sacramento Kings have long waited for their franchise to turn things around. The Kings have not made the postseason since 2006 – an incredible feat in a league where putrid teams earn the chance to draft top talent and where more than half of its teams make the playoffs. There was even louder outcry when the Kings decided to trade away Tyrese Haliburton – one of their rare draft gems – in exchange for Domantas Sabonis last February.

Little did they know that the duo of Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox would work as well as it has, and in the process, the Kings are now on track to make the playoffs for the first time in 17 years with flying colors. They are currently third in the Western Conference with a solid 25-18 record, and it has not been a fluke.

The Kings are proud owners of the league’s third-best offense, only behind the vaunted Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, the leaders in their respective conferences. They have 2.8 net rating which firmly places them in the NBA’s top 10. However, they could improve even further if they patch up their 24th ranked defense that allows 114.6 points a night.

Thus, with the Kings in a golden position to break a historic postseason drought, they should not be resting on their laurels. They have all their draft picks except for their 2024 first-rounder, which they traded away in a worthwhile deal for Kevin Huerter. And with the trade deadline approaching, it may be for the Kings’ best if they decide to trade away these player in hopes of acquiring an upgrade.

Here are two player the Kings must trade ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Richaun Holmes

The Kings acquired Richaun Holmes via free agency before the 2019-20 season began. Holmes quickly established himself as the best center in the Kings roster, quickly usurping fellow new addition Dewayne Dedmon in the starting lineup after a mere four games. And it wasn’t difficult to see why Holmes was such a beloved figure in Sacramento.

Holmes was a mobile big man, capable of passable defense on switches while displaying quick hands in playing the passing lanes and protecting the rim. But it was his efficient offensive game that truly set him apart – he didn’t shoot less than 63.7 percent from the field over four seasons in Sacramento. There’s a huge reason that the 6’10 center was an incredible fantasy basketball asset for his first two and a half seasons as a Kings starter.

However, the Kings clearly needed to bolster the team if they were ever going to snap out of their franchise curse. Sacramento went 61-89 from 2019-20 to 2021-22, with 79 of those 89 losses coming with Richaun Holmes as the starting center. Of course, the blame is not squarely on Holmes’ shoulders. But for the Kings to grow, it was necessary for them to relegate Holmes into a much smaller role, which was what transpired following the addition of Domantas Sabonis.

Make no mistake, Holmes is a fantastic insurance policy for when Sabonis is out with injury, like he was during the Kings’ latest win over the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Kings have plenty of big men to soak up minutes anyway, with Trey Lyles, Chimezie Metu, and even Alex Len as capable reinforcements off the pine.

And with Holmes making $11.2 million this season and $12 million the next, it’s fair to wonder whether that is the shrewdest allocation of money for a nascent team such as the Kings. If Sacramento could find reinforcements on the wings via trade using Holmes’ contract and, perhaps, a few draft assets, that could very well be worth doing.

Alex Len

If the Kings are set on keeping Richaun Holmes in town, then finding a taker for Alex Len should be the goal. It’s not quite clear why the Kings need five centers on their roster anyway. Len has barely seen the floor this season, only appearing in 10 games for a grand total of 40 minutes. Simply put, there appears to be a better use of a roster spot than a sporadically-used 7’0 who can’t space the floor and isn’t a transformative defensive presence.

In a similar vein, it’s unclear why any other team would trade for the 29-year old Ukrainian center. But if the opportunity arises for the Kings to package his $3.9 million contract with a few draft picks to acquire another shooter or wing defender, they should pull the trigger without any second thoughts.

Perhaps by some chance they could wiggle their way into trade talks for Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels, with Len going to Buzz City along with draft assets in exchange for the 24-year old combo forward.