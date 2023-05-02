The Sacramento Kings season came to an end after they lost Game 7 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The Kings held a two-point lead at the halftime break, but the wheels fell off for Sacramento in the second half, as the Warriors outscored them 64-42 over the final two frames en route to a 20-point victory.

Recently, Kings head coach Mike Brown spoke to the media and provided a humbling response regarding Sacramento’s first-round loss, per tweets from James Ham:

“It was probably a necessary step in our growth.”

“This summer is going to be huge for us. I’m proud of everybody. I’m proud of what we accomplished in year 1. I feel like we have the group to get it done.”

Led by Brown, the Kings exceeded all expectations this season. Just one year after they finished with a sub-par 30-52 regular-season record, the Kings won 48 games, finished with the third-best record in the Western Conference, and qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2006, snapping the longest playoff drought in league history.

Sacramento’s Game 7 loss to the Warriors is a tough pill to swallow for Kings fans, as they were one solid half away from advancing to the second round of the postseason. But with a core of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and Keegan Murray, the future is still incredibly bright in Sacramento. The Kings may very well end up as one of the top seeds in the Western Conference again next season.