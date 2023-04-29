We’re back with another NBA Playoffs prediction and pick as this exciting First Round series between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings heads to a do-or-die Game 7. The Kings won Game 6 behind a complete scoring performance from Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox on the road and will have the luxury of hosting Game 7 on their home floor come Sunday. It’s only right that this already exciting series wraps up in the best way possible. Check out our NBA Playoffs odds series for our Warriors-Kings prediction and pick.

The Warriors were leading the series 3-2 heading into Game 6 and had a golden opportunity to close the series out at home with a win. They were able to keep the game close through the second quarter, but failed to regain the lead for the remainder of the game en route to a double-digit loss. They’ll be the slightest of favorites in a coin-flip Game 7 matchup.

The Sacramento Kings will be in a perfect spot to close this series out at home. They’re 2-1 on their home floor in this series, but come into the Game 7 as the slight underdogs. The Kings were able to contain Steph Curry to less than 30 points last game and saw good scoring nights from Monk and Fox. Will the Kings be able to knock off the defending champs and light the beam once again?

Here are the Warriors-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Warriors-Kings Game 7 Odds

Golden State Warriors: -1 (-110)

Sacramento Kings: +1 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Kings Game 7

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV, NBA League Pass

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors haven’t been their usual selves in the playoffs thus far with their three point shooting at just 32%. They’ve also struggled from the charity stripe at times and fail to put together scoring runs like they have in the past. Last game, they were out-rebounded by the Kings significantly and managed just 31% from three. While Steph Curry continues to be sensational in each game, he’s been their leading scorer every time out. They’ll need a player like Klay Thompson to have one of his vintage shooting performances in this one if they want to overcome this Kings team on the road.

During their last win, Golden State saw each of their starters score double-digits and led with a balanced scoring attack. They play much better when Curry is free to run off-ball movement and find his shots. Andrew Wiggins and Jordon Poole should look to take some of the offensive pressure off Curry by being aggressive and driving the ball to the hoop. If Steph and Klay can find a balanced shooting attack, the Warriors should be able to hold on for the win.

During this Playoffs series, Golden State is 2-4 ATS. Billed as a 1-point favorite here, it’s really a matter if the defending champs can come up with a signature win on the road in a spot they’ve been in before. The crowd won’t be a factor at this point of the series, but it’ll take at least two of the Warriors’ key players to have good performances.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings have surprised the defending champs and forced a pivotal Game 7 in a series where not many people expected them to survive. Their star PG De’Aaron Fox has been sensational throughout this series and continues to come up big with clutch scoring performances despite being injured. Fox pushed the pace in their last 118-99 win as he led the way for the Kings in transition and played some tenacious on-ball defense. Malik Monk has also been a huge reason for their wins this series as he’s averaging 19.8 PPG and 3.5 APG. If the pair can get it going at home, the Kings will be hard to stop.

The Kings can win this game by leaning on their defense once again. They’ll also be hoping that Domantis Sabonis can turn in a better night than his seven-point outing last game. He’s a huge catalyst on their defensive end and gives them a great attack inside the paint if he can get going with his scoring. It’s been tough this series, however, so the Kings will have to hope for success in other areas.

The Kings are 4-2 ATS in this series. They’ve been able to get the job done on their home floor and will have to keep their poise as a young team in a Game 7 against the defending champions. If the Kings can find some runs early, there’s no doubt that the energy from the fans will keep them competitive in this game. If they can get Kevin Huerter good looks from three and improve his 21% shooting, Fox and Monk should have plenty of support scoring the ball as Sabonis locks it down on defense.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick

The Golden State Warriors will have the big advantage here in being the experienced, veteran team in this Game 7 spot. However, the odds makers clearly think that this game can sway in either direction. If the Warriors can heat up from three, they should find enough support for Steph Curry in the scoring department. However, the Kings will have a ton of confidence heading into this one off their last performance. For the prediction, let’s go with the Sacramento Kings to close the series out and send the defending champs home packing.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings +1 (-110)