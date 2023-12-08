Kings wing Keegan Murray is expected to be ready to play against the Suns on Friday after being day to day due to injury.

The Sacramento Kings are looking to get back on track following their elimination from the NBA's In-Season Tournament by the New Orleans Pelicans. Their next opponent is the Phoenix Suns on the road on Friday. The Kings are currently 11-8 and have won six of their last ten games. They also got got news on the injury front ahead of the Suns game. Second-year wing Keegan Murray is expected to be in the lineup for the Kings as per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee after briefly appearing on the injury report.

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray is expected to be available for Friday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Chris Duarte (knee) is questionable. Colby Jones (back) and Alex Len (ankle) are out. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) December 8, 2023

Keegan Murray first appeared on the Kings injury report with a back issue between games. He was held out of practice this week but his name was removed from the team's injury report on Thursday. Murray recently missed a string of four games due to said back injury. He had also left the Kings in-season tournament quarterfinals against the Pelicans early due to the back issue but was able to return.

Murray is valuable contributor to the Kings after making an immediate impact last season as a rookie stepping right into the starting lineup. This season, Murray has been averaging 12.9 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 38.9 percent shooting from the field, 30.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 85 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Kings have been a middle of the pack team in the Western Conference standings this year. They are currently in sixth place in the West but essentially tied percentage wise with the Suns making Friday's game of extreme significance.