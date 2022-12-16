By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Kings are keeping fan-favorite forward Trevor Moore in town with a brand new contract extension. Moore will remain in LA through the 2027-28 NHL season after agreeing to a five-year extension worth a total of $21 million, according to Elliotte Friedman. Moore figures to collect an average annual value of $4.2 million over the course of his deal, keeping a key cog in place at a team-friendly price.

Via Friedman on Twitter:

“Hearing LA and Trevor Moore closing in on a five-year extension, AAV just above $4M. Great day for a local guy.”

It’s a big payday for Moore, who was currently in the final year of the two-year, $3.75 million deal he signed last season. In 2022-23, Moore is earning $1.875 million, a figure which will more than double under the terms of his new agreement with the Kings.

This season, Moore is ninth on the Kings with 18 points, including seven goals. He’s featured in all 32 games for the team and leads the Kings in shots on goal with 103.

Moore, a Thousand Oaks, CA native, was not drafted into the NHL, but latched on with the Toronto Maple Leafs as a free agent in 2018. He spent part of two seasons with the Maple Leafs before being traded to his hometown Kings in 2019.

In 184 career games for the Kings, Trevor Moore has 94 points. Last year he logged a career-high 48 points in 81 games, with 17 goals and 31 assists, including a league-high five shorthanded goals. The 27-year-old will remain with the Kings through his age-33 season, at which point he’ll be eligible for unrestricted free agency.