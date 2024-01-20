Come back soon, Viktor Arvidsson!

It looks like Los Angeles Kings winger Viktor Arvidsson is progressing well in his recovery from back injury and could make his return sooner rather than later.

Arvidsson returned to the ice for the first time in the 2023-24 season on Thursday after being sidelined since October due to a training camp back injury. According to the latest updates, Arvidsson skated prior to practice while wearing a non-contact jersey, per CBS Sports.

While Arvidsson has plenty of hurdles to overcome before he can return to game action, the fact that he was able to skate and rejoin the team are good indicators that he has progressed positively in his ailment.

Arvidsson has been placed on the injured reserve last October as a result of his back injury. He has yet to make his debut this season, though that could change soon as he continues his rehab and recovery. The Kings reportedly hope to get Arvidsson back by mid-February.

The Kings have been up-and-down this campaign, and the absence of one of their top goal scorers in Viktor Arvidsson certainly hasn't helped. Ahead of Saturday's showdown with the New York Rangers, Todd McLellan's men are 42-21 on the season and on a two-game skid. They have actually lost nine of their last 10 matches as well.

Hopefully, the Kings would be able to turn things around really soon. While they have missed Arvidsson's production–26 goals and 33 assists in 2022-23–they should be talented enough to win games. If they can't, it might be too little and too late when Arvidsson officially gets back on the field.