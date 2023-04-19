A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors are looking to take any sort of advantage when they host the Sacramento Kings in Game 3 of their NBA Playoffs opening-round matchup on Thursday night. As it turns out, the Dubs are indeed pulling out all the stops — including banning Kings fans from bringing their cowbells inside Chase Center.

The Kings’ official Twitter account sent a PSA to all Sacramento supporters who intend to watch the game live at Chase Center on Thursday. According to the tweet, all cowbells will be confiscated prior to the game and will only be returned afterward:

🚨 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫: Cowbells will not be permitted at Chase Center. Any fan carrying a cowbell will be directed to the outdoor bag check location, where they can check their cowbell and retrieve at the conclusion of the game. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 19, 2023

I guess you can say that the Warriors really dislike the cowbells and they’re making sure that these become a non-factor in Game 3. This is obviously a must-win game for the Dubs, who are currently down 0-2 in the series, and it is clear that they will do everything they can to give their team an advantage.

Perhaps the Warriors are also looking to even out the odds a bit? This is after the NBA slapped Draymond Green with a one-game suspension for stepping on Kings star Domantas Sabonis in Game 1. The defending champs will be without their talisman, and now, Kings fans will be without their cowbells. It’s not exactly a fair tradeoff, but I guess the Warriors will take anything at this point.

It will be interesting to see how the Kings react to this somewhat petty move by the Warriors once the series shifts back to Sacramento in Game 5. That is, of course, if the Kings don’t end up sweeping Golden State.