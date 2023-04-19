Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Sacramento Kings‘ 2022-23 season has been a dream. A 16-year playoff drought, the longest in NBA history, is over. The Kings are up 2-0 on the Golden State Warriors, smelling blood in the water of the defending champs. Now, head coach Mike Brown has just been named NBA Coach of the Year.

After De’Aaron Fox was named the Clutch Player of the Year, Brown brings in more hardware for the Sacramento Kings. In just his first season at the helm, Brown transformed the Kings into the very best offense in the league by a longshot. They had the highest offensive rating in NBA history and ranked near the top of the league in field goal percentage, true shooting percentage and effective field goal percentage.

Fox and Domantas Sabonis have had exceptional seasons, each being named All-Stars. The supporting cast of Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell, Trey Lyles and Terence Davis all played their part under Brown’s leadership. Mike Brown also won the NBCA Coach of the Year Award, which is voted on by all 30 NBA head coaches.

“This award is incredibly special in my first year with the Kings. It is a reflection of the caliber of men that Monte McNair and Wes Wilcox have assembled and who I have absolutely loved coaching,” Brown said of winning the award. Now, he takes home a second award to celebrate the job he has done in Sacramento.

Aside from a handful of seasons, Brown has been an NBA coach since 1997. He first won the Coach of the Year award in the 2008-09 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. For this season’s voting, Brown received 100 first-place votes, the first unanimous winner in NBA history. He was followed by Mark Daigneault of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics