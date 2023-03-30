Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Sacramento Kings are officially heading to the playoffs after 16 long years, and while the players and coaches deserve the credit, Domantas Sabonis didn’t forget the 16th member of the team that made it possible: the fans.

After their 120-80 demolition of the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday to book their ticket to the playoffs, Sabonis dedicated the incredible milestone to the Kings faithful who have been cheering for them all season long.

“This is all for them. They are the ones that pushed us every home game, on the road as well. Tonight you hear ‘Light the Beam’ chants,” Sabonis exclaimed, per James Ham of ESPN.

True enough, the support of Sacramento fans has been massive this 2022-23 season. It’s a big reason why the “Light the Beam” chants have been big as well throughout the campaign.

Gotta love these Kings fans chanting Light the Beam on the road. Sacramento has finally made the playoffs for the first time since 2006 pic.twitter.com/Hdxuz5NjYH — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 30, 2023

Fortunately for the Kings fanbase, the team reciprocated their support and played all-out every given night. Now, for the first time since 2006, they are going to the playoffs with a real chance to make some noise and even go deep.

The Kings have six games left on the season, and it remains to be seen where they’ll end up in the seeding. They are currently third in the West with a 46-30 record. However, they still have a good chance to climb all the way up to the second seed, with the Memphis Grizzlies only two games ahead of them.

Whatever happens, though, exciting times are certainly ahead for the Kings and their legion of supporters. LIGHT THE BEAM!