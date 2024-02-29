The Sacramento Kings are on the road to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Timberwolves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Kings are 33-25 this season, but they have lost their last two games. They have matched up with the Timberwolves twice this season. In those games, the Kings have won once and lost once. De'Aaron Fox has averaged 31.5 points, and 9.0 assists against the Timberwolves this season. Domantas Sabonis has averaged a double-double in the two games, and he is 2.5 assists short of a triple-double. As a team, the Kings have scored 111.0 points per game against the Timberwolves. Fox did not play on Wednesday, and he is questionable for Thursday.
The Timberwolves are 42-17, and they have won four of their last five games. This includes their last three. In the two games against the Kings, Anthony Edwards leads the team with 34.5 points per game. He has also averaged 6.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists against Sacramento. Rudy Gobert is averaging a double-double against the Kings in the two games, as well. As a team, the Timberwolves are scoring 110.5 points per game in the two matchups.
NBA Odds: Kings-Timberwolves Odds
Sacramento Kings: +7 (-110)
Moneyline: +245
Minnesota Timberwolves: -7 (-110)
Moneyline: -300
Over: 224.5 (-110)
Under: 224.5 (-110)
How to Watch Kings vs. Timberwolves
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports North
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Kings have lost their last two games, but they are still a good team. Injuries hurt them, and not having Fox is a big hit. When Fox plays this season, the Kings are 30-21. Their points per game are 15 points higher, as well. Sacramento needs Fox to play in this game, and there is a chance he suits up. If he does, the Kings will have a great chance to cover the spread.
The Kings should be able to play decent enough defense. The Timberwolves score just over 113 points per game on the season, which is not a lot. When the Kings allow less than 113 points on the season, they have a record of 15-5. Sacramento keeping the Timberwolves under their season average is a huge key for this game.
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
Minnesota, as mentioned, does not score a lot of points. However, their defense is one of the best in the NBA. In fact, it is the best by 3.4 points. The Timberwolves allow just 106.3 points per game. That is an elite defense, and it is a massive reason they are at the top of the Western Conference. When Minnesota allows under 110 points, they are 35-3. The Timberwolves are constantly holding their teams under 110 points, and this game could be another time they do that.
The Timberwolves need to hold the Kings to under 110 points. The Kings do not score 110 points per game when Fox sits out. There is a chance he does not play this game, which would make the Timberwolves defense dominate the Kings. Along with that, on the season, the Kings are 3-11 when they score less than 110 points. If the Timberwolves defense plays as they should, they will cover the spread.
Final Kings-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick
The Kings could be a bit short-handed on the road for this game. I also think the Timberwolves are the better team, and their defense is going to be the difference-maker. I will take Minnesota to cover the spread.
Final Kings-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves: -7 (-110)