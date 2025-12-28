The Washington Commanders’ massively disappointing season continued with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day. It was Washington’s second straight divisional loss after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

Philadelphia won in a 29-18 rout. But things got chippy between the NFC East foes. A wild brawl erupted when the Eagles decided to attempt a two-point conversion while leading by 17 points with under five minutes remaining. The chaotic fracas resulted in three ejections – Commanders defenders Javon Kinlaw and Quan Martin and Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen were all tossed from the contest.

It was only a matter of time before fines were issued. And on Saturday the league sanctioned five players involved in the fight. However, Kinlaw received the heftiest penalty. The sixth-year DT was hit with a $20,288 fine for “unsportsmanlike conduct/swung,” per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Javon Kinlaw draws fine for Eagles-Commanders brawl

In addition to Kinlaw, three other Commanders players were fined for their role in the Week 15 brawl. Martin and Mike Sainristil owe $11,572 and $9,725 respectively for unnecessary roughness. And Will Harris was fined $11,593 for a face mask. Steen was the only Eagles player fined for the fight. He owes the league a total of $16,870 for unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct.

While three players were ejected and five players were fined, no suspensions were issued for the Eagles-Commanders brawl.

The incident was not Kinlaw’s first run-in with the league office this season. The defensive lineman was fined $28,555 for unsportsmanlike conduct/contact with an official in Week 10's loss to the Detroit Lions.

The 4-12 Commanders will close out their injury-marred 2025 campaign with four straight divisional matchups. And Washington will once again face the Eagles as the team heads to Philadelphia for the regular season finale.