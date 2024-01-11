We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Kings-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Sacramento Kings will face the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Kings-76ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings destroyed the Charlotte Hornets 123-98 on Wednesday. Initially, they got an early 33-28 lead. They continued to build the lead and held on with a good second-half finish. Significantly, Keegan Murray led the way with 25 points. Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox had 19 points. Malik Monk added 20 points off the bench. Overall, the Kings shot 51.7 percent from the field, including 37.1 percent from the triples. The Kings also held the Hornets to 40.2 percent from the field. Likewise, they won the board battle 53-36. The King blocked eight shots.

The 76ers fell 139-132 in overtime to the Atlanta Hawks. Toward the end, the Sixers led 125-121 with 54 seconds left in the game. But they allowed Jalen Johnson to dunk and then hit the free throw for the and-one after Tyrese Maxey fouled him. Then, Maxey missed a three-pointer and fouled Trey Young to give him two free throws. Young hit one free throw, giving the Sixers another chance to win it. However, Maxey missed a floating layup to force overtime. The Sixers held a 132-130 lead with 1:44 left in overtime. Unfortunately, they allowed nine straight points to lose.

Maxey finished with 35 points, while Tobias Harris had 32. Ultimately, the Sixers were without Joel Embiid, who is dealing with a knee injury, but he may play on Friday. The Sixers shot 45.1 percent from the field, including 35.3 percent from the triples. Also, they lost the board battle 55-51.

The 76ers lead the head-to-head series 172-128. Furthermore, the Sixers have won nine in a row in this series, including five in a row at home. The Sixers won 129-127 on the road last season and 20 points at home.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-76ers Odds

Sacramento Kings: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -116

Philadelphia 76ers: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 239.5 (-110)

Under: 239.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. 76ers

Time: 7:30 ET/4:30 PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are doing much better than they were doing a month ago. Overall, they are getting more flexibility from their offense and getting scoring from other options aside from Fox and Sabonis.

Fox is averaging 27.9 points per game. However, he has struggled against the 76ers in his career, averaging just 18.8 points and 5.7 assists over 10 games. Sabonis is a great second option, averaging 20.9 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. Similarly, he will need to do better against the Sixers, as he averages 13 points and nine rebounds through 18 games. Murray has emerged out of nowhere and is currently averaging 16.2 points per game. Meanwhile, Monk is averaging 15 points per game. Harrison Barnes is another solid choice for the Kings, as he averages 10.9 points per game.

The Kings are still inconsistent at shooting the basketball, ranking 12th in field-goal shooting percentage. Likewise, they are 11th form beyond the arc. But the Kings are awful from the charity stripe, ranking last in free-throw shooting percentage. Also, the Kings are average on the boards, ranking 16th in rebounds. The Kings are up-and-down in handling the basketball, ranking 12th in turnovers. Additionally, their defense is inconsistent, ranking 27th in blocked shots.

The Kings will cover the spread if Fox and Sabonis can do better than their career numbers against the Sixers. Then, they need to defend better and not let the Sixers score on them so easily.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

The 76ers are still riding high, even with Embiid missing a game or two. Embiid will miss this game as he was declared out once again.

Embiid is averaging 34.6 points per game. Also, he averages 27.8 points and 13.6 rebounds in his career against the Kings. Maxey is the top guy with him out, averaging 25.9 points per game. Also, he averages 19.5 points per game against the Kings. Harris is averaging 16.9 points per game. Likewise, Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 13.7 points per game.

The Sixers have not shot the ball consistently, ranking 14th in field-goal shooting percentage. Also, they are only 16th from beyond the arc. But the Sixers are the best team in the association at shooting free throws. Furthermore, they are 16th in rebounds. The 76ers are also fourth in turnovers and sixth in blocked shots.

Final Kings-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Kings are more than capable of stealing it with Embiid out for the contest. Look for them to cover the small spread on the road.

Final Kings-76ers Prediction & Pick: Kings -1 (-110)