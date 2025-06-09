Former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is expected to sign with the Houston Texans during an upcoming visit. The Texans are coming off back-to-back AFC South championships and have won a playoff game each of those years. The season also ended both times to the No. 1 seed in the conference, most recently against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This franchise is trying to make that good-to-great jump, and one area that could be improved is the run game. Fortunately, the front office is targeting Nick Chubb as another depth piece for this unit. National Insider for NFL Network, Ian Rapoport, detailed the next steps between the two sides.

“Browns free agent RB Nick Chubb, one of the most decorated players available, is expected to sign with the Texans on Monday if all goes well with his physical, sources say. Chubb’s 2024 ended prematurely with an injury, but now he could return for more in Houston.”

The Texans head into a critical third year with their young head coach and quarterback

CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans have had a very successful partnership to this point. The former first-round pick out of Ohio State put together one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history in 2023. Stroud made his first Pro Bowl that season and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Texans' leader under center did take a step back statistically in 2024, throwing for just 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and posting a QBR that ranked 24th overall. Still, even though their 10-7 record didn't quite show it, the Texans were one of the four best teams in the AFC.

But now is the time to take that next step. Stroud is still on a rookie contract, and the roster around him is still among the best in the league. The schedule is reasonable, with seven games against playoff teams from last season looming. The Week 1 matchup is a tricky one against the Los Angeles Rams. However, after that, Houston will have an opportunity to rack up wins and cement itself as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Overall, Chubb is certainly worth taking a flier on for the Texans. The 29-year-old has had a few injury-riddled seasons, but could still be a serviceable backup on this team for Joe Mixon. Adding to the ground should only raise C.J. Stroud's ceiling as the 23-year-old looks to establish himself as an elite quarterback.