The Los Angeles Dodgers shed a disappointing Saturday loss on Sunday. L.A. erased the memories of Nolan Arenado hitting a walk-off home run, winning 7-3 over the St. Louis Cardinals. However, Clayton Kershaw wasn't pleased with one moment involving St. Louis.

The left-handed pitcher earned the start at Busch Stadium. One jab stuck with him throughout the game — which he shared postgame.

St. Louis tried to ruffle the feathers of Kershaw during the game. By showing a rather infamous moment in his career: The 2014 National League Divisional Series. The Cards showed clips of Matt Adams smacking a three-run home run from that series. Kershaw was the pitcher during that '14 moment.

Kershaw blasted the Cards afterwards, sharing that via John Denton of MLB.com.

“I think it’s a little bush league,” Kershaw began. “But I don’t expect anything less from these guys. So, it’s no worries.”

Obviously the blast from the past didn't help the Cards much. Kershaw and the Dodgers claimed the win to end the series.

How Clayton Kershaw fared in Dodgers/Cardinals Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) pitches against St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Jose Barrero (27) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium.
Kershaw needed to follow Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivering an epic outing despite Saturday's loss. Yamamoto fanned nine batters in six innings while hitting a previous mark held by Walker Buehler.

The Dodgers gave Kershaw just five innings. But he looked sharp in each one.

The two-time World Series champion threw 82 total pitches. St. Louis pounded six total hits against him. But Kershaw allowed only one run.

Kershaw went straight after the Cards with an array of heat. He mixed his trademark fastball with a splitter, curve, and slider. He didn't surrender his run until the bottom of the fifth. Masyn Winn ripped a double toward left that drove one runner home.

Lou Trivino relieved Kershaw in the bottom of the sixth. Manager Dave Roberts ultimately went with Jack Dreyer, Tanner Scott and Michael Kopech to close the game.