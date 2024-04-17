The Sacramento Kings will travel to the Bayou to face the New Orleans Pelicans, with the winner going to Oklahoma City for the Western Conference Quarterfinals and the loser going home. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Kings-Pelicans PlayIn prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Kings destroyed the Golden State Warriors 118-94 on Tuesday to advance to the eighth-seed play-in game. They left 54-50 at halftime, but a monster third quarter helped them put this game away. Significantly, Keegan Murray led the Kings with 32 points while shooting 10 for 20. De'Aaron Fox had 24 points while shooting 11 for 25. Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes had 17 points. Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Likewise, Keon Ellis added 15 points.
The Kings shot 43.9 percent from the floor, including 46.2 percent from the triples. Additionally, they won the board battle 49-32, including 15 offensive rebounds. The Kings also forced 16 turnovers.
The Pelicans lost 110-106 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday to fall to the eighth-seed play-in game. They led 34-26 at halftime but fell apart in the second quarter and could not recover. Overall, Zion Williamson led the way with 40 points while shooting 17 for 27. But Williamson exited the game with a hamstring injury. The Pelicans did not get much help from Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, CJ McCollum, or Jonas Valanciunas, who all struggled. Also, Trey Murphy III generated 12 points off the bench but otherwise was not a force.
New Orleans shot 46.2 percent from the floor, including just 30 percent from beyond the arc. They also lost despite winning the board battle 50-41. The Pelicans also turned the ball over 12 times, allowing the Lakers to shoot 41.7 percent from the field but giving them 29 chances at the free-throw line.
The Pelicans swept the five games these teams played this season. Significantly, these teams played just last week, with the Pelicans winning 135-123 in Sacramento. The Pelicans are 8-2 over 10 games against the Kings. Furthermore, they are 4-1 over the last five games at home. The Pelicans defeated the Kings by five and 36 in their respective home games this season.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Kings-Pelicans Odds
Sacramento Kings: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -102
New Orleans Pelicans: +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline: -116
Over: 215.5 (-110)
Under: 215.5 (-110)
How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans
Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT
TV: TNT & truTV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Kings need to play a nearly perfect game to neat the Pelicans. Sometimes, a team just has your number. In this case, the Pelicans have repeatedly handled the Kings and made life difficult for them.
Fox needs to have the game of his life. Significantly, he had another good season after averaging 26.6 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor. Sabonis is the big man who is ready to dominate. However, he will have to get past Valanciunas, who will make it tough to win board battles. Murray was the leading scorer against the Warriors. Now, the Kings need him to rise to the occasion again. Barnes has remained a constant threat and a good fourth option. But for the Kings to have a chance in this one, he needs to be consistent.
The Kings will cover the spread if they can win the board battle. Then, they need to contain Ingram and the other scorers. If Williamson plays, they have to make it uncomfortable.
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
Williamson avoided serious injuries all season. Unfortunately, this hamstring injury happened at the wrong time. He will not play in this game due to the injury. Because of this, Ingram needs to dominate. He is capable of scoring in bunches. However, he has struggled since returning from his own injury. The Pelicans need Ingram to be a reliable threat.
But they need McCollum even more. Somehow, he managed just nine points while shooting 4 for 15 against the Lakers. That is not going to get the job done, and it is not what the Pelicans signed him for. Therefore, he needs to find better shots. Murphy is capable of scoring. Yet, he has not taken on the chances. If he starts, he will need to step up. Valanciunas needs to win the board battle with Sabonis. If he can do that, he can have a chance to give the Pelicans the edge.
The Pelicans will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well. Then, they need to dominate the boards.
Final Kings-Pelicans PlayIn Prediction & Pick
The Kings have struggled so much against the Pelicans this season. However, the Pelicans are struggling at the wrong time. But the injury to Williamson changes things. Unfortunately, it may just swing the game back in Sacramento's favor. Because of that, they may just capitalize off this. The Pelicans had a good season. However, it will come down to a crashing thud on Friday, with the Kings taking this one on the road.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Kings-Pelicans PlayIn Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: -1.5 (-112)