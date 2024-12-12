ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans will meet for the first time this season after the Pelicans swept the season series in 2023-24. The Pelicans dominated the last ten meetings against the Kings, owning an 8-2 overall record and against the spread. It hasn't been a good season for the Pelicans, as they sit dead last in the Western Conference with a 5-20 record, while the Kings are 12th with a 12-13 record. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Kings are beginning to catch fire after losing five of six games at the end of November. Sacramento started December with a loss to the San Antonio Spurs but bounced back in the next game with a 120-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. They lost their next game to the Memphis Grizzlies but then dominated the Spurs with a 140-113 win on the road. The offense has been rolling over the past two games, as they followed the Spurs' win with a 141-97 victory over the Utah Jazz.

The Pelicans haven't had a good season, which isn't surprising considering that Zion Williamson played only six games, Dejounte Murray played only eight, and the rest of their top scorers played 66% of the games or less. Brandon Ingram played the most games amongst any of their top nine scorers, and even he missed seven of the team's 25 games. The Pelicans have lost nine of their last ten games but managed to cover the spread in five.

Here are the Kings-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Pelicans Odds

Sacramento Kings: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

New Orleans Pelicans: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +185

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, GCSEN

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

It's hard to believe that the Kings don't have a better record than they do, given their place among the league leaders. The Kings' offense ranks ninth in the league with 116.4 points and seventh in field goal efficiency, with a 48.6% mark. They are also amongst the best defensively, ranking tenth in field goal efficiency allowed. The part where the Kings falter is with their three-point defense, as they rank in the bottom three in attempts allowed and efficiency allowed. However, the Pelicans are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league, which should help Sacramento here.

The Pelicans are the worst offensive team in the league, ranking dead last with 105 points per game. They have been improving, but their production will take a massive hit with the Brandon Ingram injury.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

Although the Pelicans haven't performed well from a record standpoint, they have been able to cover spreads recently, with five in their last ten games. The Ingram injury wasn't a concern in their previous game against the Spurs when they were seven-point underdogs. Still, it'd be a good idea to capitalize on the Pelicans before their injury concerns catch up with them.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

It's hard to see the Pelicans having much success with their extensive injury list. The Kings are bad in the one area the Pelicans can't capitalize on, and Sacramento's surging offense could be the difference in this game. Take the Kings to win in a matchup that could be a blowout.

Final Kings-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Kings -5.5 (-110)