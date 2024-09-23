Kirsten Dunst's net worth in 2024 is $25 million. Dunst is a well-known actress who has starred in several hit movies such as Spider-Man, Wimbledon, Marie Antoinette, Melancholia, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles, and many more.

She is a Critics Choice Award nominee, a Primetime Emmy Award nominee, and an Oscar Award-nominated actress. Here's a closer look at Kirsten Dunst's net worth in 2024.

Kirsten Dunst was born on April 30, 1982, in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. She originally attended Ranney School. But after moving to Los Angeles, Dunst attended Notre Dame High School. While completing her education, Dunst also pursued an acting career.

According to sources, Dunst began modeling at the early age of three. This allowed her to be featured in a handful of commercials on television.

Kirsten Dunst's early career as an actress

In 1989, Dunst made her big-screen debut in the film New York Stories on an uncredited role. Later that year, Dunst earned her first official credited movie role in Kiki's Delivery Service. Dunst also appeared in two episodes of Saturday Night Live.

Dunst became a fixture on television screens, having appeared in various programs such as Darkness Before Dawn, Sisters, and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Kirsten Dunst's breakout roles in movies

In 1994, Dunst earned a breakout performance in the film Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles. Here, she acted alongside eventual Hollywood A-listers Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Antonio Banderas. Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles grossed nearly $224 million worldwide.

For her efforts, Dunst received several awards. These awards included a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor, a BSFC Award, a CFSC Award, and a MTV Movie Award. She also earned a Golden Globes Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

Since her breakout role at Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles, Dunst earned roles in a string of hit movies. These included appearances in Little Women, Jumanji, Small Soldiers, and Bring It On.

Kirsten Dunst stars in Spider-Man trilogy

But among her movies, Dunst emerged as a megastar after her starring appearance in Spider-Man as Mary Jane Watson, opposite to Tobey McGuire's Spider-Man/Peter Parker. In the first installment, Spider-Man grossed $825 million worldwide. For making Mary Jane Watson come to life, Dunst earned $2 million, according to IMDB.

She reprised her role as Mary Jane Watson in the second and third installments. Dunst went on to receive $7 million and $8 million, respectively. Both films would accumulate a combined gross of $1.7 billion worldwide.

As Mary Jane Watson, Dunst also earned a handful of awards. These included a pair of Kids' Choice Award nominations, a Saturn Award nomination, two People's Choice Award nominations, two MTV Movie Award wins, and a People's Choice Award.

Kirsten Dunst's other notable performances

After her memorable performance as Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man installments, Dunst became a fixture in the cinemas. Some of her notable films include How to Lose Friends & Alienate People, Melancholia, Hidden Figures, Bachelorette, Elizabethtown, Wimbledon, Marie Antoinette, The Power of the Dog, and Civil War.

For Wimbledon, Dunst enjoyed a $5 million paycheck. On the other hand, the Spider-Man star earned $8 million each for Elizabethtown and Marie Antoinette. For Civil War, Dunst raked in $2.5 million as the starring character Lee, based on sources.

Furthermore, Dunst' performance in The Power of the Dog didn't go unnoticed. The Power of the Dog didn't exactly do well in the box office after grossing only $271K around the world. However, the film's silver lining saw Dunst earn her first Oscar Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

Besides making her mark in the big screens, Dunst also appeared in several television programs such as Drunk History, Black Mirror, Portlandia, Fargo, and etc. For making Peggy Blumquist come to life in the TV series Fargo, Dunst earned her first and only Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie.

Kirsten Dunst's future projects

With Dunst considered to be one of the top actresses in Hollywood, the Spider-Man actress is penciled to appear in future projects. According to IMDB, the Oscar Award nominated actress is set to star in the upcoming dramatic film Rhubarb as well as The Entertainment System is Down.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kirsten Dunst's net worth in 2024?