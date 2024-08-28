Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony are not just connected because their fathers are best friends, but it's because they are two young basketball players who everyone is waiting to watch. James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, and he's gained a lot of attention over the offseason. Anthony has also received a lot of attention over the summer, playing in different leagues and trying to work on his game.

In an interview with Scoop B, Anthony was asked about his thoughts on James getting drafted, and he had nothing but good things to say about the Lakers rookie.

“It's definitely really cool. It just shows that anybody could do it,” Anthony said. “I’m coming up next, and I could do it. Definitely happy for him and definitely congratulated him.”

James' journey to the league was probably not how he expected it. He was projected to be a first-round pick, but a congenital heart defect caused him to miss games in his freshman year at USC, and once he came back he was still trying to get acclimated to the Trojans system. Even through all that, James decided to still declare for the draft and was selected by the Lakers.

On the other hand, Anthony is currently a top-50 recruit in the class of 2025, and he's narrowed his list of schools down to USC, Rutgers, Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, and Syracuse. Anthony is expected to make a decision on where he'll play at the end of the fall.

The Lakers believe in Bronny James

Bronny James will have people expecting a lot from him, but the organization is standing behind him and believes that he will do good things for them. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was on a radio show and shared what she thought about the Lakers rookie.

“We have to let the kid have an opportunity to play and prove that he should be in a Laker uniform,” Buss said. “And everything that we’ve seen from him and about him and his work ethic, just some of the things he’s had to overcome being the son of a big star. He works hard, he’s dedicated. He really wants to do this. And if we can have a roster of players with that same mentality, then I think the sky is the limit.”

Another reason all eyes will be on Bronny is because he'll be playing with his father, LeBron James. Kiyan Anthony most likely won't have that much attention on him when he comes into the league because his father, Carmelo Anthony, is retired.

It'll be exciting to see when both players are in the league together, as it means it'll be a new generation of basketball forming.