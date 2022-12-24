By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Klay Thompson isn’t exactly playing the best basketball of his career of late. He’s also been given the occasional night off here and there, but at this point, it’s hard to deny that the five-time All-Star is looking as good as ever — at least healthwise.

Thompson himself has confirmed this notion. Speaking to Howard Beck of SI during a recent interview, the Warriors star revealed that he feels that he’s now rounding back into form again. Klay pinpoints his 41-point explosion against the Houston Rockets back in November as a turning point this season:

“That game in Houston helped me a lot,” he says. “I was kind of pressing up to that point. But when you make 10 threes, that does things for you. It’s just, ‘Oh wow, I can still do it. I still got it.’ … I’m in way better shape than I was even a month ago. I’m feeling like myself again.”

Thompson is the type that can catch fire at any given time. Regardless of how poorly he may have shot it in the previous game, Klay can turn it on in an instant. The fact that he dropped 10 triples against the Rockets — the first time he’s done so since January 2019 — is a clear testament to this fact. In case you were wondering, that was the sixth time in Thompson’s career that he drained at least 10 3-pointers.

The truth of the matter is that the Warriors need Klay Thompson to return to top form right now. Stephen Curry is expected to be sidelined for a couple more weeks, and the Dubs have really struggled without their superstar in the mix.

It’s absolutely great to hear that Thompson is feeling like his old self again. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before he goes on another scorching run. Warriors fans are definitely waiting on it.