Klay Thompson (knee soreness) and Draymond Green (quad) are both listed as questionable for the Golden State Warriors Friday night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Anthony Slater.

The Warriors enter play having dropped 4 of their past 5 games overall. They have surrendered 124 points or more in three of their previous 4 losses. Golden State is battling a mixture of underperformance and injury concerns at the moment. They are hopeful that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will be ready to roll for this Friday affair. But nothing is certain at the moment.

Steph Curry is expected to miss a few weeks due to a shoulder injury. His absence alone will be a pivotal test for this Warriors team. And it makes the statuses of Thompson and Green especially important.

Klay Thompson is averaging just shy of 19 points per game on the season. He’s rebounded nicely from his slow start and is now shooting over 38 percent from beyond the arc. Draymond Green is averaging 8 points per game on 54 percent field goal shooting. He’s also averaging 6 rebounds and just under 7 assists per contest for good measure.

Green is one of Golden State’s primary leaders on the defensive end of the floor. The 76ers will be in line for a big offensive night if Green is unable to suit up. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson provides energy on offense for the Warriors. Golden State will need a number of impressive performances from their role players if Thompson ends up being held out of action.

