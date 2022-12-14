By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors didn’t have the best time during their visit to Milwaukee as they fell to the Bucks in a lopsided 128-111 blowout. But one consolation was seeing Klay Thompson chase down some NBA history.

The Warriors sharpshooter and other half of the Splash Brothers sank a contested three-pointer just before the halftime break that gave him 2000 for his career. That makes him just the 13th player ever to hit that milestone.

Klay Thompson has just become the 13th player in NBA history to hit 2000 career 3-pointers 🙌pic.twitter.com/gzyg6ikwlB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 14, 2022

It was only a matter of time before Klay got himself on the exclusive shortlist. If not for his injury troubles for a couple of seasons, he would’ve surely etched his name on the list a lot sooner.

Of the twelve players ahead of Klay Thompson, five of them are still acting players building their own numbers as well. Just above him at 12 is Kyle Lowry, while LeBron James and Damian Lillard have a few hundred triples ahead of the Warriors shooting guard.

James Harden ranks third just behind Ray Allen and of course everyone knows Stephen Curry lays claim to the throne as the NBA’s all-time leading three-point shot maker.

As long as Klay Thompson maintains his current pace and manages to stay healthy, he’ll be rocketing up the standings throughout the next couple of seasons up until he ultimately hangs it up. He averaging 3.0 makes from deep per game for his career and has pushed that closer to four over the last two seasons.

Having Klay firing on all cylinders will go a long way towards helping the Warriors reclaim their spot atop the Western Conference.