The New York Knicks entered the 2024 NBA Draft with three picks to solidify an already-improved roster after recently trading for star forward Mikal Bridges. They were scheduled to pick 24th, 25th, and 38th. That’s not exactly (or at all) what transpired.

Instead, New York made a series of trades meant to (presumably) shave off guaranteed salary in hopes of re-signing Isaiah Hartenstein. The Knicks ended the night with Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr., Ariel Hukporti, and three future second-round picks. Let’s examine exactly what happened and gauge if it will help or hurt the Knicks’ pursuit of their first championship in more than 50 years.

Knicks trade 24th pick to Washington Wizards, land Tyler Kolek

Grade: B

New York traded the 24th pick for the 26th and 51st pick. The Knicks then swapped the 26th pick for five future second-round picks. And they traded three future second-round picks for the 34th overall pick. The Knicks used the 34th pick to select Marquette’s Tyler Kolek.

This series of moves was a success on multiple fronts. In Kolek, the Knicks got an NBA-ready player. The 23-year-old led the NCAA in assists in 2023-24 while scoring 15.3 points on 39% shooting from beyond the arc. He does not shy away from big moments, and he was widely regarded as one of the best passers in the draft. Kolek could realistically crack the team’s rotation next season and contribute immediately.

Additionally, New York maintained cap flexibility, swapping the salary of a guaranteed first-round pick for that of a second-round pick. And they still walked away with a first-round talent.

Subsequently, New York traded the 51st pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the 58th pick. They used that pick to select Ariel Hukporti, a center from Australia. The 22-year-old big man possesses a high motor. At six-foot-eleven, 246 pounds, Hukporti could see time as a rookie. But he’s likely to be a Jericho Sims replacement, meaning he won’t receive much (if any) meaningful playing time with the Knicks next season.

Knicks select Pacome Dadiet with the 25th pick

Grade: C

The Knicks used the 25th pick to select Pacome Dadiet. Dadiet was a surprising pick given that most outlets projected him being taken in the second round. Dadiet is still only 18 years old.

It’s fair to assume that New York made this pick under the impression that Dadiet would be a “draft and stash” player who could remain overseas. But Dadiet made it clear after the draft that he wants to join the NBA. So, the Knicks probably won’t get the cap relief they assumed they would receive.

While he may have been attainable a few picks later, Dadiet’s game looks pretty good. At six-foot-eight, the Frenchman is fairly polished (considering his age). He has a good shooting stroke, already possesses a strong mid-range game, and projects nicely as a three-and-D guy. But let’s be clear, Dadiet does not look ready to contribute in the NBA.

Knicks trade 38th pick, make 56th pick

Grade: C

New York’s second-round plans were probably upended when the Toronto Raptors selected Jonathan Mogbo 31st overall. Instead of reassessing their options, the Knicks traded the 38th pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 40th pick and cash considerations. They then traded the 40th pick to the Phoenix Suns for the 56th pick.

But the Knicks got a (potential) steal with the 56th pick. They selected Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas), who was projected to be taken much higher before suffering a knee injury before his senior season. McCullar Jr. is a good defender, but shooting was an issue (31% on three-point attempts for his NCAA career). Still, getting a possible NBA-ready wing with the 56th pick is pretty good.

Whether or not New York’s 2024 draft was a success is unclear. The Knicks selected a number of low-floor-high-ceiling guys. But they did lock up at least a rotation piece (Kolek). And they added a number of future second-round picks, which can come in handy given the draft capital they sent out in the Bridges deal. Additionally, they added limited salary, which could help in their pursuit of Hartenstein.

Ultimately, this team will be graded on how far it advances in the playoffs. Anything less than the Eastern Conference Finals would be a failure. So, if anyone taken last night ultimately finds a place in coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation, it can be deemed a relative success.