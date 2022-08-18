The New York Knicks are ready for the season to begin. With or without Donovan Mitchell — though they certainly hope it’s the former — they have an improved roster thanks to the additions of Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein. With the 2022-23 NBA schedule released, New York fans know when and where they will see their team back in action.

The Knicks will play in one of the first nationally televised games of the season when they face the Memphis Grizzlies. They play in their home opener two days later against the Detroit Pistons.

2022-2023 Knicks schedule is HERE! What games do you have circled? 👀 (via @StevePopper IG) pic.twitter.com/q4dwMii9ju — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) August 17, 2022

The 2022-23 season will be a big one for the Knicks. The pressure is on to prove that they are playoff material, which will especially be the case if they trade for Mitchell. The front office has spent a lot on the team and will soon have to extend RJ Barrett. This season could be a fun one in New York if the new guys have a big impact.

Here are five games on the Knicks’ schedule that should be circled, listed in chronological order.

5 must-watch games on Knicks’ 2022-23 NBA schedule

5. Season opener vs. Memphis Grizzlies

The Knicks’ schedule starts them out with a road matchup on Oct. 19, the second day of the regular season, for the front part of a national TV doubleheader against Ja Morant’s squad.

Last year, the Grizzlies defeated the Knicks both times they played last season. Getting Brunson should be a massive help in keeping up with Morant and the Grizzlies’ strong offense. The Memphis crowd should make for a very fun, energetic environment, though it won’t be in the Knicks’ favor.

Memphis will be a great test right out of the gate for the Knicks. Perhaps there will also be some intensity after the teams nearly got into a brouhaha last season. New York will be looking to beat the upstart contenders to get the season started off on the right foot.

4. First matchup vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Knicks and Hawks will remain rivals, or at least two foes worth watching, as long as Trae Young remains a top villain in New York City. Before the two sides take the national stage on Dec. 7, they will play on Nov. 2 in The Garden.

Just like the Knicks, the Hawks got better this offseason by landing a point guard. Trading for Dejounte Murray gives them a phenomenal defender and secondary playmaker to complement young. New York could counter it by adding Mitchell, giving the Hawks defense the choice of having to put Murray on him, Brunson or Barrett.

Regardless, the Knicks and Hawks remain two teams that the NBA loves to showcase together following their playoff matchup.

3. First matchup with Brooklyn Nets

The Knicks and Nets always bring intensity to the crosstown rivalry. Their first matchup of the season takes place in Barclays Center on Nov. 9 and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Just who will be representing Brooklyn is uncertain. With the report that Kevin Durant is firmly done playing for the Nets, it’s possible that Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will lead the way. Regardless of who actually suits up, NYC is always ready for their teams to square off.

This matchup is one of four between the Knicks and Nets. They play in Brooklyn again on Jan. 28 and face off in Madison Square Garden on Feb. 13 and the first of March.

2. Christmas Day vs. Philadelphia 76ers

To the chagrin of 29 other NBA fanbases, the Knicks are back on the Christmas Day schedule. After defeating a shorthanded Atlanta Hawks team last season, they will host the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid always presents a challenge and the big fella will certainly be motivated to put up a great performance on Christmas Day. With James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and an improved supporting cast, Philly will be a very tough squad to defeat.

Still, the Knicks will have homecourt advantage and should be able to make life tough for the Sixers’ backcourt when they have the ball, as Maxey and Harden are not superb defenders. New York will also see Philadelphia on Nov. 4 and Feb. 10 in Philly and Feb. 5 in New York, which will be on ESPN.

1. Jalen Brunson’s first away game vs. Dallas Mavericks

Although games between the Knicks and Mavericks don’t have the same level of intensity following Dallas’ trade of Kristaps Porzingins, they do still have intrigue now that New York has Brunson. The point guard’s return to Dallas will be very

The Knicks will host the Mavs on Dec. 3 but will then travel to Dallas for a matchup on Dec. 27. Brunson should get a positive ovation from the American Airlines Center crowd, as his outstanding performance in the playoffs helped Dallas win their first playoff series in a decade.

Luka Doncic is flanked by numerous former Knicks, namely Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Frank Ntilikina. He now has Christian Wood alongside him as they look to return to the Western Conference Finals. The Knicks will look to get a win for the former Maverick.