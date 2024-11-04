Matt Ryan is coming to New York, but it isn’t to play quarterback for the New York Giants or New York Jets. Instead, sharpshooter Matt Ryan will join the New York Knicks. Ryan, a 27-year-old forward who has played for four NBA teams, was selected by the Westchester Knicks with the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA G League draft. The Knicks, who needed to get from their current 12-man roster to 14, were always expected to sign Ryan. However, New York hadn’t yet officially signed Ryan. That’s because a slight delay on a prorated minimum salary would help them stay under the second apron on the salary cap. For a team with thin margins like New York, the Knicks had to prioritize.

“We’re excited about Matt, just because of the skill set, the shooting,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said of Ryan. “I feel like you can’t have enough shooting.”

The Knicks need 14 roster spots filled by tomorrow and only had 12 before signing Ryan and converting Ariel Hukporti’s two-way contract. Now, the Knicks have the minimum number of players, and they will be hopeful that Ryan’s 3-point abilities will come off the bench.

What Matt Ryan can bring to the Knicks

Ryan, 27, played in 28 games with the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging 5.4 points per game. Throughout his career, Ryan has also played with the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and Minnesota Timberwolves. Adding Ryan is a plus signing for New York. They desperately needed to add depth off the bench following the injuries to Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa. Ryan could quickly fill a bench role with New York as a spot-up shooter. He also has a skillet that can complement other Knicks players.

With the injury, Thibodeau has been mainly running an eight-man rotation with Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, and Jericho Sims patrolling the second unit. Ryan could fill in the scoring hole the bench currently has, and he gives the team another efficient three-point shooter.

In addition to Ryan, the Knicks used their second NBA G League draft pick on Landry Shamet. Shamet was signed by the Knicks in September and seemed to be working toward a spot in the regular NBA rotation before enduring a shoulder injury in a preseason game. Shamet was waived as part of the Knicks’ final camp cuts, but drafting him allows them to monitor his rehab personally.

Ryan will likely take Shamet’s spot on New York’s roster for now. However, once Shamet is finally healthy, things could change. Ryan could stay with New York on a two-way. Or he could stick a permanent bench option. It depends on his performance as a new face in Thibodeau’s rotation.