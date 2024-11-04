According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the New York Knicks and rookie center Ariel Hukporti agreed to a standard two-year contract that includes a team option on Monday. Hukporti, 22, was the No. 58 overall pick in this summer's draft by the Knicks and wasn't expected to be much of a contributor in his rookie year. However, Hukporti has already played in four of the team's first five games. Signing Hukporti to a standard deal could mean more playing time for the New York rookie.

With Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa out with injuries to begin the season, the Knicks have been forced to look at other options lower on the depth chart, including Hukporti and Jericho Sims. Hukporti has averaged 0.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 7.3 minutes per game for New York.

Whether the Knicks exercise or decline Hukporti’s 2025/26 option at the end of this season, they’ll be able to make him a restricted free agent when his current contract expires, putting them in a position to lock him up to a longer-term contract at that time if his development is trending in the right direction.

After Hukporti signed his new deal, the Knicks now have a two-way slot open. They can sign another player from the Westchester Knicks, their NBA G League affiliate, or another team. Many view Matt Ryan as a strong candidate to join the NBA squad in some capacity, perhaps filling that open two-way slot.

Why the Knicks signed Ariel Hukporti to a regular deal

New York only has 12 players on standard contracts. The Knicks must reach at least 14, the league-mandated minimum, by November 5. However, the team lacks the flexibility to sign two veteran free agents to minimum-salary contracts. That means at least one of those two roster additions must be a rookie on a two-way deal with the Knicks or whose draft rights they held.

Landry Shamet was expected to be part of the Knicks’ regular-season roster during the preseason. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury changed plans for Shamet and New York. The Knicks could sign a healthy player as their 14th active player. If he has recovered, they could pivot to Shamet later in the season and waive the 14th-man signing. Shamet is rehabbing with New York’s G League affiliate.

Adding Hukporti to their roster solves one of New York's problems. On the court, however, he also addresses the Knicks' issue of depth at center. Robinson is expected to return in early 2025, while Achiuwa is progressing. This now is a chance for Hukporti to develop at the NBA level. It also keeps New York afloat at center.