The New York Knicks will kick off their 2023-24 NBA regular season schedule with a matchup against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 25.

The Knicks went 3-1 against the Celtics during the 2022-23 regular season. They won two matchups at TD Garden, one in January and one in March, while prevailing in a 109-94 win at Madison Square Garden in February. Knicks forward Julius Randle and guard Immanuel Quickley scored 23 points each in New York's home win over Boston. Center Mitchell Robinson added a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double in 32 minutes of play.

The Celtics went 1-3 in their 2023 preseason schedule. They split their games against the Celtics while dropping matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards. New York will face Boston, the Atlanta Hawks, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers in its first few matchups of the 2023-24 regular season. The Knicks went 3-1 against Cleveland, 2-2 against Atlanta and 1-1 against New Orleans in last year's regular season run.

What are some bold predictions for the Knicks' 2023-24 campaign?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Julius Randle will make another All-NBA team

Randle ended last season with a career-high 25.1 points per game during the 77 games he played and started in. The former Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers forward added 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He earned a spot on the All-NBA Third Team, joining Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, Lakers forward LeBron James and now-Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.

“Those things don't happen without the group of guys that we have,” Randle said in May, via Ian Begley of SNY. “It takes the belief of the front office, our coaching staff and most of all my teammates. They trust me to go out there and compete every night.”

Randle led the Knicks roster in points and rebounds per game during last year's regular season. If he can continue to prove to be an important part of New York's roster, he may pave the path towards another spot on an All-NBA team.

Jalen Brunson will earn an NBA All-Star selection

Brunson, who signed a four-year contract with New York in 2022, finished the 2022-23 season with career-highs in points and assists per game with 24 and 6.2 during his first season with the Knicks. The former second-round selection scored 40 points or more on four occasions last year, including in a 48-point performance during a 14-point win over the Cavaliers in March.

“It's kind of been the story of my career,” Brunson told Bleacher Report Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes in a March interview. “Ever since I stepped foot in high school, it's, ‘Yeah, Jalen's good, but he's just not that guy.'

“I've never got my props until I accomplished something. It's very repetitive, but I know what I'm getting myself into. Proving people wrong is not what gets me going. Unfortunately, it's something that I have to go through. I'm not bothered at all by it.”

The Knicks will make another extended run in the NBA playoffs

The Knicks ended last season with a record of 47-35, putting them in third place in the Atlantic Division and fifth place in the Eastern Conference. They defeated the Cavaliers in five games during their first-round playoff series but fell to the Miami Heat in six games in the East Semifinals. Randle, Brunson and forward RJ Barrett combined for 63.7 points, 17.7 rebounds and 12 assists per game during last year's postseason run.

The Knicks signed guard Donte DiVincenzo to a four-year, $50 million contract in July. The former NBA champion averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season. New York will have a few key players, including Randle, Brunson, Barrett and Robinson, under contract for the 2023-24 NBA season, according to sports salaries and contracts website Spotrac.