The union of Julius Randle and the New York Knicks has had its share of ups-and-downs over the last four years, but even the most critical fans would begrudgingly admit he has contributed to the most success the franchise has enjoyed in a decade.

The 28-year-old is again being recognized for it after earning an All-NBA 3rd Team selection, two years after he was named to the All-NBA 2nd Team. Sometimes criticized for his body language and ability to handle the spotlight, Randle credited the entire organization for the accolade.

“Those things don’t happen without the group of guys that we have,” he said, per SNY’s Ian Begley. “It takes the belief of the front office, our coaching staff and most of all my teammates. They trust me to go out there and compete every night.”

Jalen Brunson is the star, heart and soul of New York, but Julius Randle was the first catalyst for change. While there was definitely a ceiling with the power forward anchoring the team as the Atlanta Hawks so painfully demonstrated in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Knickerbockers would not have made it this far without the former Kentucky Wildcat.

Randle averaged 25.1 points on near-46 percent shooting with 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Injuries near the end of the regular season carried into the NBA Playoffs and are partly to blame for his largely underwhelming play of late. His best postseason game came Wednesday when he helped the Knicks stave off elimination vs. the Miami Heat, scoring 24 points and draining four 3-pointers.

The two-time All-Star will need to be strong again in Game 6 in South Beach Friday night if New York is to pull off the rare 3-1 comeback. If they do not, expect Randle’s name to be mentioned in trade conversations all over NYC. Heck, that might happen even if they do.