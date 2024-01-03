The Knicks should turn to the Bulls for their next trade.

With the OG Anunoby trade removing two important pieces from the New York Knicks' rotation, there are some obvious holes that remain. Interestingly, the Chicago Bulls are in town to for a Wednesday night matchup, and they have some guys who the Knicks would presumably like to add to bolster rotation.

Chicago is 15-20 on the season, and there have been rumblings that they could be interested in rebuilding by trading away one or more of their core players. Zach LaVine is the obvious name here, but there are a few others who could be on the move if the Bulls decide to go in that direction. While they've played a bit better without LaVine in the lineup, they're still just barely the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

DeMar DeRozan

Specifically, the Knicks would almost certainly be interested in adding DeMar DeRozan, who is a six-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA selection. The pros of adding the 6’6” shooting guard are pretty obvious, which include his efficiency, ability to get to the free throw line (7+ free throw attempts per game), and mastery of the mid-range.

But DeRozan is far from the perfect fit. He is also 34 years old, meaning his best days are probably behind him. And then more tangibly, his lack of marksmanship from distance is another sore spot. DeRozan is making only 33% of his three-pointers this season, and he’s even worse across his 15-year career (29.3%).

Still, DeRozan scores the ball (22.2 points per game) and still has a good amount of athleticism left in him, too.

The Knicks are probably interested in more than just DeRozan. They have been tied to Andre Drummond since Mitchell Robinson was sidelined due to ankle surgery in early December. But Isaiah Hartenstein has stepped up (and then some) since Robinson went down. Check out his impressive defense on display here:

However, we’d posit that the Knicks would be extremely keen on adding backup point guard Alex Caruso instead. In Caruso, the Knicks would add a feisty defender who is seen as among the best in the NBA at shutting down opposing point guards.

But Caruso can do much more than simply defend. He is also averaging a career-best 9.9 points per game on an incredible .611/.439/.766 shooting split (2P%/3P%/FT%). What’s more, while DeRozan is thought of as an uber-efficient scorer, it’s actually Caruso who’s 10th in the league in true shooting percentage. Caruso is also relatively affordable, costing only about $10 million per year through next season.

What might DeRozan cost?

No one gives away impactful players for free. How much would this type of a deal cost the Knicks? DeRozan should be had for a bargain(ish) price. Rumors have come out suggesting he’d prefer to play in Miami and New York if Chicago looks to trade him.

Oh, and DeRozan enters unrestricted free agency this offseason, with no contract extension in sight right now. So, while the Knicks might not get a deal due to his preferences, his age and preferences will probably scare off a number of otherwise interested parties. The Bulls can either let him walk for nothing or get some kind of return by moving him before the February trade deadline. Why not trade him here?

What might Caruso cost?

Caruso will definitely be pricier, with rumors suggesting multiple first-round picks, but the Knicks have assets to move. And Caruso is a great example of someone worth using them on. He is still young enough (29) to fit with lots of teams. He can impact the game without too many touches, and his defense is a hugely sought-after skill.

What if both were added via the same trade?

If New York were to pry DeRozan and Caruso away from Chicago, it would probably cost a good amount. Something in the neighborhood of Quentin Grimes, at least one first-round pick but likely more draft capital than that, and Evan Fournier’s expiring deal (for salary purposes) seems about right. Remember, the Knicks have as many as four first-rounders to play with in 2024 alone, not to mention the 2025 Milwaukee first-round pick, and all of their own future firsts.

But the upside is absolutely worth it. If this trade were executed and Grimes remained in New York, he loses minutes to DeRozan, so that’s an upgrade that doesn’t cost the Knicks too much, at least in terms of how Grimes has been used of late.

And more importantly, Caruso can take over as a good backup point guard. Miles “Deuce” McBride has shown flashes as a feisty backup, himself. But he looked lost on Monday in his first action as the true backup point guard against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played 7:20 of game time, forcing coach Thibodeau to play Jalen Brunson even more than he’d probably like (if that’s possible). So, the idea of adding a good backup point guard is alluring, especially with the playoffs looming.

And that’s what this trade is all about, making progress on last year’s outcome. The Knicks would still probably be a move away from contending for a championship, but it moves the needle as much as can be expected right now. Unless, of course, there’s something even bigger in the works.