Bulls star DeMar DeRozan reportedly prefers the Heat and the Knicks should Chicago trade him before the deadline this season.

With another disappointing season on the way, the Chicago Bulls are on the cusp of commencing a fire sale. Among the top trade targets for rival franchises is All-Star forward DeMar DeRozan. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, DeRozan, should the Bulls trade him before the February deadline, reportedly prefers the Miami Heat and New York Knicks as potential destinations.

“Chicago Bulls” and “disappointing season” — name a better duo. It's almost a broken record at this point.

Zach LaVine has been the headline of a heating-up rumor mill as far as the Bulls are concerned. But DeRozan could be the most likely to be traded given his $28.6 million contract will expire this season. As such, it makes sense that the Bulls are more motivated to trade him given that he will likely walk away in free agency and lose him for nothing this upcoming offseason.

At this stage of his career, DeRozan, who is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers as well, is still a productive wing who can provide elite scoring and playmaking. In 18 games this season, DeRozan is averaging 21.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 81.0 percent from the freethrow line.

It will be interesting to see just what kind of return Chicago can get out of the 34-year-old.

Will the Knicks be willing to part ways with an up-and-coming stud like Immanuel Quickley to acquire a proven veteran whose best days are probably behind him? As for the Heat, what kind of package can they put together assuming they don't include Tyler Herro or even rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. in any potential trade for DeMar DeRozan?

Fire up the DeMar DeRozan trade machines.