Let’s be very clear, Jalen Brunson has been the New York Knicks’ de facto leader since signing with the team before the 2022-23 season. Still, the recent announcement of his ascension to team captain is meaningful for a number of reasons. Most notably, it could help the Knicks coalesce at exactly the right time.

Jalen Brunson’s impact on Julius Randle

But before we dive into the potential benefits, let’s discuss exactly how Brunson has served as an unofficial leader. To do so, let’s turn the spotlight on Brunson’s teammate Julius Randle.

Prior to Brunson’s arrival, Randle was a regular curmudgeon. His mood changed depending on how well the team (and more importantly, he) was playing. He spent far too much time arguing with referees about fouls or no-calls. He mixed it up with the Madison Square Garden crowd, even giving a tongue-in-cheek thumbs-down gesture to it after the Knicks came back from a 20+ point deficit on one gloomy night in 2022.

But it wasn’t Randle’s fault. He is ideally suited to help a team succeed, not lead it. And he struggled in that role, especially without another star to alleviate some of the pressure.

With Brunson on board the following season, Randle turned it back around. He returned to his strong play from a season prior, posting a career-high in points per game (25.1) and qualifying for an All-NBA team for only the second time in his career.

Knicks' future suddenly looks brighter with Brunson as captain

But Brunson being named captain isn’t all about Randle, who deserves to be applauded himself for accepting Brunson and welcoming his own new (smaller) role. It’s about Brunson, all that he’s accomplished for the Knicks, and what New York hopes to achieve moving forward with Brunson steering the ship.

We can look at Brunson’s quotes from his early August captain ceremony at MSG for additional evidence.

“If I play well, I give credit to my teammates,” Brunson said. “If I play like crap, I say it was my fault. Because that’s what a leader should do,”

Born to be captain

Brunson is the Knicks’ 36th captain and its first since Lance Thomas (2018-19). Sure, teams win without captains. Case in point, the 2024 NBA Champions Boston Celtics. But having one provides a clear structure and hierarchy on the floor.

The captain does not have to be the team’s leading scorer. Or even its best player. But it is also rarely a ceremonial title When a player is named captain of a team, it demonstrates trust in said player. And that player is looked to in the locker room and on the floor for leadership and guidance.

Well, for those of you who have not closely observed Brunson since he joined New York, we can tell you this much — he is absolutely perfect for those needs.

Brunson is courteous, patient, appreciative, and hard-working. And as important as anything, he leads by example. Take the fact that he finished second in the NBA in total charges drawn (35) last season, and represents the only All-Star in the top-10.

Brunson also rarely misses games and plays heavy minutes. He ended the 2024 NBA Playoffs as the sixth-leading scorer, despite only making it to the second round. Comparatively, four of the top five scorers made the NBA Finals and Anthony Edwards (fifth) played three more games than Brunson.

And if all of that doesn’t move you, then consider the discounted contract he accepted this offseason. Brunson passed on waiting to sign a five-year/$269 million deal next offseason to sign a team-friendly four-year/$156.5 million deal this offseason. That’s the type of sacrifice that only a leader makes.

So, for the first time in a long time, the Knicks have a captain who not only leads by example but who is willing to speak up, too. How that manifests on the court and in the standings is to be decided. But considering it's Brunson, who exudes leadership, New York’s future looks to be in good hands.