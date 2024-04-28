There's a party going on for New York Knicks fans. The team and its supporters are celebrating in Philadelphia after the New York franchise took Game 4 in the 76ers playoff series Sunday. New York has now pushed the 76ers to the brink of elimination, after winning by a score of 97-92.
It’s INSANITY inside Wells Fargo pic.twitter.com/taufSxAbQM
— NYKTerry (@NykTerry) April 28, 2024
The celebration inside Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center got intense on Sunday, with some Knicks fans using profanity to jeer the 76ers franchise and its players after the game.
"F*ck Embiid!"
Knicks fans were LIVID after the win in Game 4 against the Sixers 😳
(via @jessegolomb_)pic.twitter.com/5jPzTfr11i
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 28, 2024
The crowds were so loud and so boisterous during and after the game, that the Philadelphia arena almost seemed like a home venue for the Knickerbockers. Even 76ers big man Joel Embiid commented that he had never seen anything like it before.
“It’s disappointing. It kind of pisses me off.”
Joel Embiid says he hasn’t seen anything like it before with Knicks fans having such a presence in Philly pic.twitter.com/Qg6XFsDtz6
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 28, 2024
“Disappointing. I love our fans. Think it's unfortunate and I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing. Obviously you got a lot of Knicks fans and they're down the road and I've never seen it, and I've been here for 10 years,” Embiid said, per the New York Daily News. “Yeah, it kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. They've always shown up and I don't think that should happen. Yeah. It's not okay.”
The Knicks now just need one more win to take the series and move on in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The 76ers must win three games in a row to survive and advance.
Game 4 in Philadelphia
Jalen Brunson carried the load once again for the Knicks, in Sunday's win. The star guard poured in an astonishing 47 points for the team, while playing 44 minutes in the game. It was a Herculean performance, as the guard shot 18-for-34 from the floor to get there. It was the most points ever scored in a playoff game by a Knick, per the team's social media. Brunson also chipped in 10 assists for the Knicks, who outscored the 76ers in every quarter except the first.
Brunson was one of two players on the team to finish the game with a double-double. Forward OG Anunoby scored 16 points, and pulled down 14 rebounds. Josh Hart also added 17 rebounds, as the team found a way to win without Julius Randle.
If the Knicks get through the Eastern Conference Playoffs and into the NBA Finals, it looks like the ball will have to go through Brunson. The guard has scored almost at will in this series, scoring at least 39 points in three separate games. Sunday's contest was his second game in the series with at least 40 points. The output is higher than his regular season scoring average, which was about 29 a game.
Game 5 of the Knicks-76ers series is on Tuesday, with the series moving back to Madison Square Garden. Philadelphia will get their chance to enact a little revenge in this series, and send their fans through the Garden celebrating.