The 2022-2023 New York Knicks exorcised plenty of demons en route to a relatively successful playoff season. The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett and others, defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, their first playoff series win since they beat the Boston Celtics in 2013.

For the Knicks to take the next step this season, a lot has to happen.

Brunson is fresh off of the FIBA World Cup while many of the Knicks' other key pieces have had time to rest and refine their games during the offseason.

Recently, new addition Donte DiVincenzo sounded the alarm about a teamwide problem that could haunt the Knicks this coming season. An insane preseason monster jam by Julius Randle showed fans that the crafty veteran still has another gear or two to reach for the Big Apple's preeminent professional hoops team.

DiVincenzo Adds Scoring, But What About the Defense?

Donte DiVincenzo was signed to a four-year, $50 million contract after time with the Golden State Warriors.

DiVincenzo adds scoring and smart defensive play, but he's not exactly an impact player on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season the Knicks finished thirteenth in the NBA in defense. DiVincenzo has questioned the team's defensive trajectory this preseason, a troublesome sign considering defense was the Knicks' calling card at key times during the regular season in 2022-2023.

This past offseason, the Knicks didn't add a whole lot to the team outside of the former Villanova Wildcat and Golden State Warrior. DiVincenzo adds a winning pedigree and is a high character team player who will pair well with Brunson, Barrett and the rest of the Knicks' top players.

The question now is whether it will be enough to put the team over the top, especially now that their biggest weakness was revealed in last year's playoffs.

Can the Knicks Take Down the NBA's Top Offensive Teams?

Last season the Knicks finished 11th in the NBA in team offense.

Against the rival Miami Heat in the playoffs, New York simply did not have the firepower to match Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and the rest of their opponents.

Brunson has become a bona fide star at the point guard position, while Robinson took his game to a whole different level last year as the Knicks dismantled the Cavaliers in the first round.

Barrett has the green light to attack the basket and make plays for his teammates.

DiVincenzo's history of success in team-first offensive attacks could help the Knicks' offense flow more smoothly, while the former Villanova Wildcats star will also add plus three-point shooting and a deft mid-range game along with high efficiency passing and playmaking abilities.

Randle, meanwhile, averaged 25 points and 10 rebounds on 46 percent shooting last season. His career has been a study in a player making incremental improvements from all points on the court and in all facets of his game.

With numbers approaching Patrick Ewing territory, Knicks fans may wonder if Randle has what it takes to become the superstar the team needs to go further next season.

Considering that Jimmy Butler did it for the Heat last season, offensive improvement isn't out of the question in 2023-2024.

Unfortunately for Knicks fans, it's hard to envision a scenario where the team has enough firepower to beat the defending champion Nuggets, Lakers, or Damian Lillard-Giannis Antentokounmpo led Bucks this season.

Offense appears to be the Knicks' fatal flaw this season, unless something drastic happens like a midseason trade or an unexpected metamorphosis from Brunson, Randle or another of the Knicks' young talents.