It is the preseason, but the New York Knicks did not look ready for real basketball on the defensive side in their 131-106 loss to the Washington Wizards in their last game before the regular season opener, and new addition Donte DiVincenzo got real about the steps the team will have to take to be ready for the first game, which is against the Boston Celtics at home on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

“I think first you start with the competitive nature,” Donte DiVincenzo said, via SNY Knicks. “I think we all know that each and every one of us have more of a competitive side to us, and we have to do that each and every night. You can wrinkle out the x's and o's and the schemes and the communication, but first and foremost you just gotta compete harder, and everybody know in here that we all have it in us. But we can't pace ourselves, and we know that a week from tonight is opening night. And if we're not ready we're gonna get smacked. So I think we have a good week of practice up and coming and I think we'll really get after it.”

The Celtics are one of the favorites to win the NBA title this year after the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. The Knicks are looking to follow up on a successful season that saw them go to the second round of the playoffs.

Opening night against the Celtics will be a tough test, and the Knicks are capable of winning that game, but as noted by DiVincenzo, it will take everyone's best effort. Especially on defense.

Tom Thibodeau teams are known for being strong defensively. It would be a surprise if Tom Thibodeau does not have the defensive issues that were apparent in the preseason fixed at some point, if not on opening night.