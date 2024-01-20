Donte DiVincenzo believes that Knicks fans will give a warm welcome to RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley upon their return.

Recently, the New York Knicks made shockwaves around the NBA when it was announced that they would be trading franchise stalwarts RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for a package centered around OG Anunoby. On Saturday, Barrett and Quickley will be making their return to Madison Square Garden when the Knicks host the Raptors in some Eastern Conference action.

Recently, Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo, who joined the team in free agency this past offseason, spoke on the impending return game for the two former Knicks and what he expects the New York faithful's reaction to be when they take the floor.

“I'm excited for the Garden to give them a warm welcome because it's much deserved,” said DiVincenzo, per New York Basketball on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter (courtesy of Rebecca Haarlow of MSG). “…They're gonna come in Saturday with…a point to prove…natural…We just have to lock in…not get too keen on what they're doing…get a W.”

Although the Raptors haven't been able to compile many wins since the trade (or before it, for that matter), both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley have looked quite comfortable in their new Toronto threads. Meanwhile, the Knicks have been stellar since the acquisition of Anunoby, as the team currently sits with a solid record of 25-17, good for fifth place in a crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The Knicks and Raptors are set to tip things off at 7:30 PM ET from Madison Square Garden on the evening of January 20.