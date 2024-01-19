We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Raptors-Knicks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Toronto Raptors will head to the Big Apple to face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Raptors-Knicks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Raptors lost 116-110 to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Unfortunately, they fell behind 38-27 after the first quarter. But they battled back and stayed in it but fell short. Significantly, Scottie Barnes led the way with 31 points. RJ Barrett added 17 points, while Immanuel Quickley added 12. Meanwhile, Jontay Porter had 10 points. Bruce Brown had 15 points in his debut for the Raptors.

The Knicks defeated the Washington Wizards 113-109. Initially, it was a close game. But the Knicks pulled away in the fourth quarter. Significantly, Jalen Brunson led the way with 41 points. Julius Randle added 21 points. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo each added 19 points. The Knicks shot 45.3 percent from the field, including 34.3 percent from the three-point line. Additionally, the Knicks shot 84.6 percent from the charity stripe. The Knicks had five blocked shots and overcame 17 turnovers.

The Raptors lead the series 61-47. The Knicks have won both games this season. Significantly, they defeated the Raptors 136-130 at home and also took down Toronto 119-106 on the road. The Raptors are 6-4 in 10 games. Furthermore, they have gone 3-2 in the last five games at the Garden.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Knicks Odds

Toronto Raptors: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +265

New York Knicks: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Knicks

Time: 7:04 PM ET/4:04 PM PT

TV: MSG Network

How to Watch

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raptors are 20-21 against the spread. Also, they are 10-10-1 against the spread on the road. The Raptors are also 8-8-1 against the spread as a road underdog. Likewise, they are 12-10 against the spread on the same amount of rest as their opponents. The Raptors are 2-8 against the spread against their division.

This game will be all about the return of Barrett and Quickley to New York. First, we talk about Barrett and his journey. Barrett is averaging 20.6 points while shooting 56.9 percent, including 43.2 percent from the triples during his nine games with the Raptors. Ultimately, that is better than what he was doing with the Knicks, where he averaged 18.2 points while shooting 42.3 percent from the field, including 33.1 percent from the three-point line.

Quickley has averaged 18.7 points per game while shooting 42.4 percent, including 47.3 percent from the triples. Significantly, that is slightly higher than what he was doing with the Knicks, when he averaged 15 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent, including 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. While his shooting has dipped, he is averaging more points.

Scottie Barnes is the best player they have not acquired from another team. So far, he is averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent, including 37.3 percent from the triples. Look for Barnes to try and lead the charge while Barrett and Quickley support.

The Raptors will cover the spread if Barrett and Quickley can take their game to the next level and show the Knicks what they were missing when they traded him. Then, they need to stop Brunson and Randle.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Knicks are 20-18-2 against the spread. Furthermore, they are 10-7-1 against the spread at home. The Knicks are just 8-6 against the spread as a home favorite. Yet, they are 13-7-2 against the spread when they have had equal rest as their opponents. The Knicks are also 4-2-1 against the spread against their division.

Anunoby will play the Raptors for the first time. Ultimately, he was a cornerstone for the Raptors and will now face his former team. Anunoby is averaging 14.6 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent, including 41.5 percent from the triples. Significantly, he averaged 15.1 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field with the Raptors, including 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. His points are down slightly. Yet, his shooting is better. Since he plays with Brunson and Randle, he has taken better shots.

Brunson is their leader. So far, he is averaging 25.9 points per game. Brunson is also shooting 47 percent from the field, including 42.5 percent from the triples. Randle has been solid. Ultimately, he is averaging 24.3 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field.

The Knicks will cover the spread if Brunson and Randle can go off. Then, they need to stop the Raptors from getting hot from beyond the arc.

Final Raptors-Knicks Prediction & Pick

What a game this will be. Yes, the Knicks usually fail to cover the spread. But the Raptors don't cover well against their division. This feels like it will be the same. Knicks cover.

Final Raptors-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -7.5 (-112)