Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett is thankful for his time with the New York Knicks following his recent trade.

Recently, the New York Knicks traded away two important role players, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for a package of players centered around OG Anunoby. Barrett has gotten off to a strong start to his Raptors tenure since his departure from the Knicks, including a recent 37-point performance in a win over the Golden State Warriors on the road.

Recently, Barrett reflected on his time with the Knicks and why he is proud of what he was able to accomplish in the Big Apple.

“I helped build something in New York,” said Barrett, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape. “When I came there we weren’t good. I left it a lot better than when it started. Definitely bittersweet, but I’m happy for those guys over there. They are happy about the trade they made and I wish nothing but the best for them.

“I grew up as a player and a person over there in New York. Those 4½ years, I will never forget.”

RJ Barrett was viewed as a potential franchise building block when the Knicks selected him with their lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. While he was never quite able to live up to the superstar potential that some projected on him, Barrett has still turned himself into a reliable three-and-D role player and was a key contributor on two Knicks teams that broke through to the postseason, including to the second round last year.

As Barrett continues the next chapter of his career, it seems he has no hard feelings for the Knicks.