The New York Knicks failed to build on the momentum from their playoff series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, as they dropped Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the Miami Heat by a 108-101 score.

Multiple Knicks players had roller-coaster performances in Game 1 of this series, including Jalen Brunson. The fifth-year guard scored 25 points on 47.8 percent shooting, and he played an instrumental role as a playmaker throughout his time on the floor, chipping in with seven assists. However, he had quite a difficult time connecting from 3-point land, as he missed on each of his seven such attempts in the contest.

Brunson took some responsibility for New York’s seven-point loss on the day.

“Today I was horrific,” Brunson said after the game. “It was uncharacteristic. This one is on me.”

Brunson also logged a game-high five turnovers against Miami. He recorded at least five turnovers in a game for the first time since the Knicks’ regular season home win over the Washington Wizards earlier this month.

Brunson and company shot a lowly 20.6 percent from 3-point land and tallied 13 turnovers against the Heat.

The Knicks will now look ahead to Game 2 of this series coming up on Tuesday from Madison Square Garden. Overall, the Knicks have not lost back-to-back home games since January when they came away with consecutive defeats to the Toronto Raptors and the Wizards.