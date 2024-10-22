The New York Knicks limped into the 2024 offseason. Mitchell Robinson's season ended early due to an ankle injury from which he's still recovering. OG Anunoby suffered an ankle injury, as well. Bojan Bogdanovic suffered a wrist injury and a foot injury. Josh Hart suffered a strained abdominal muscle that limited his utility. Julius Randle was out with an injury since late January. Even star guard Jalen Brunson broke his hand in New York's Game 7 loss in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Thankfully for the Knicks, the start of the 2024-25 season means a fresh start regarding most of their injuries, save for Robinson's rehab. However, a new injury could cost the Knicks a few weeks with one of their few big men.

Precious Achiuwa recently suffered a strained left hamstring that will cause him to miss a few weeks. Specifically, Achiuwa will be reevaluated in two to four weeks, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

So, the Knicks will be without Achiuwa and Robinson to begin the season, leaving them incredibly thin at the center position. Fortunately, Achiuwa's injury is not presumed to be too serious. New York shouldn't have to go too long without the 25 year-old big man. Still, he leaves a relatively big hole considering the limited, experienced big men on the Knicks roster. Achiuwa averaged 7.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game last season, and he was considerably better in his 18 starts (12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game).

How much can Jericho Sims contribute

Jericho Sims is the most logical replacement. He's the only center amongst the reserves with any experience. He looked questionable at best through the pre-season; however, he averaged more than 15 rebounds per-36 minutes, which is substantial. And Sims remains an athlete, which is always helpful in the NBA.

Basketball Reference predicts that Sims will average eight points, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per-36 minutes in 2024-25. That's in line with his output in 2022-23 (7.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per-36 minutes); however, Sims was clearly uncomfortable with his role last season, as his production dipped (5.7 points, nine rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per-36 minutes).

Ultimately, per-36 numbers are nice when looking ahead, but Sims must perform in a tangible role for at least the first few weeks of this season. Extrapolating his statistics is meaningless. His actual impact will be much more important. Achiuwa averaged 23.2 minutes per game after the All-Star break. If Sims is the answer, he'll have to give the Knicks around that. Hopefully he's up to the challenge.

Can the Knicks rely on a rookie?

Ariel Hukporti is another option. Like Sims, Hukporti is an athletic seven footer. He averaged four points and 3.3 rebounds in approximately 12 minutes per game through four preseason games. That might not seen notable, but it's a start. And he most definitely impressed with at least one highlight moment.

The lefty finishes well around the rim, plays bigger than most rookie centers thanks to his physical maturity, and contests shots vertically instead of leaning into opposing offensive players. Who knows how he develops early in the season, but it's not unthinkable that he jumps Sims in coach Tom Thibodeau's depth chart, especially if Sims gets off to a slow start.

Can another rookie make a difference?

Another Knicks' rookie, Kevin McCullar Jr., should be on your radar, as well. McCullar could be in play for a role while Achiuwa recovers from a hamstring injury; however, his status remains unclear as he sat out Summer League and the preseason.

McCullar gave Draymond Green vies in college, as he was seen as an elite and versatile defender who could be strong enough to provide minutes at center. He averaged 18.3 points, six rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 45.4% from the field, 33.3% on three-pointers in his graduate senior season at Kansas.

However, with no updates regarding McCullar and his injury, it's safe to assume he won't be available to start the season.

The Knicks' options are limited in terms of replacing Achiuwa. They can also go small for stretches, playing Brunson, Cam Payne, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby, but that will only work for so long. They ultimately have to play Sims and/or Hukporti. Except to see Sims to start the season. If that doesn't work, Thibodeau will likely turn to Hukporti. But remember, either way it's a short term fix until Achiuwa returns, which hopefully happens sooner rather than later.