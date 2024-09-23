The New York Knicks will be without starting center Mitchell Robinson to begin the 2024-25 NBA season as the big man continues to work his way back from ankle surgery he had in May, according to SNY's Ian Begley.

While it is too early to tell, Robinson is targeting a return to play in either December or January, meaning that he could miss the entire first half of the new season. Robinson was plagued by ankle problems during the 2023-24 season, and he was only limited to 31 games as a result.

Due to the ongoing health concerns surrounding Robinson, the Knicks are being cautious with their approach regarding the 26-year-old center. He will not return to the floor until he is 100 percent ready to go and pain-free.

Without Robinson and losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency to the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason, the Knicks are going to be shorthanded in the frontcourt to begin the new year. However, the team remains confident in that talent they have with Precious Achiuwa, Jericho Sims, and possibly even Julius Randle, who is recovering from shoulder surgery that ended his 2023-24 campaign.

In regards to Randle, he underwent surgery on his right shoulder in April, and the team revealed that he would be re-evaluated in September. The Knicks and Randle are expected to give further updates on his rehab progress during media day and when training camp begins at the start of October, yet league sources told ClutchPoints that the three-time All-Star is unlikely to be a full participant in the preseason. Begley has also speculated that Randle would be “significantly ahead of schedule” if he was to be cleared for camp.

The good news for the Knicks is that despite some concerns surrounding their frontcourt to begin the year, there is still plenty to be excited about. Jalen Brunson is fully healthy after suffering a broken left hand in the playoffs, OG Anunoby is back and healthy after signing a new five-year deal with New York, and Mikal Bridges joins the mix as the team's big offseason addition in their trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Miles McBride are also set to reprise their roles as key secondary talents for the Knicks.

Throughout the offseason, the Knicks have been rumored to have interest in adding another center to their roster, especially after losing Hartenstein. Noise surrounding New York exploring more trade possibilities entering the 2024-25 will grow due to Robinson's prolonged absence.

In the 31 games Robinson played last season, he averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor. For the Knicks to be the title-contending team they hope to be, Robinson is going to need to be healthy and available. That is why the team isn't rushing the big man back onto the floor, and this is why Robinson could possibly be out until late-December or January until he is 100 percent.