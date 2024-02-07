The New York Knicks have questions to answer amid their plethora of injury concerns ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is normally not one to admit defeat. That is still very much the case. But he sounded at least a little defeated before Tuesday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. And, skipping ahead to the punch line, the reason for his defeatist tone should also motivate the Knicks to be active before Thursday’s trade deadline — injuries.

Knicks injuries

Thibodeau opened his pre-game press conference with a bleak rundown of injuries. “Mitch (Robinson) out. Julius (Randle) out. OG (Anunoby) out. Quentin (Grimes) out. Jericho (Sims) out,” Thibodeau told a room full of reporters.

And that really sums things up for the Knicks. New York is currently missing three starters (Robinson, Anunoby, and Randle), as well as another key contributor (Grimes) and a fringe rotation guy (Sims). Needless to say, it’s difficult to remain competitive when 60% of your starting lineup is injured.

Somehow the Knicks have managed to do just that, winning nine of their last 10 games. But if that weren’t enough, Jalen Brunson rolled his ankle in Tuesday night’s win against the Grizzlies. The levies sure look dangerously close to breaking, don’t they?

Jalen Brunson went back to the Knicks locker room after an apparent ankle injury on this play. Hope he’s okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/3ZtA2VyiX6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 7, 2024

Knicks fans will have to wait until Thursday to hear an update on Brunson’s ankle. Randle’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious. Neither does Anunoboy’s. And New York was just fine prior to the aforementioned injuries. Actually, fine is an understatement. The Knicks are 12-2 when Brunson, Anunoby, and Randle share the floor.

Knicks must capitalize on their opportunity

But the idea of taking an opportunity when it’s available, as opposed to waiting for it to come to you, is hugely relevant for the 2023-24 Knicks. New York is presently in fourth-place in the Eastern Conference — and they are in striking distance of second-place, as they sit only one game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks for that distinction.

Now, we have all seen the Miami Heat make two seemingly impossible runs to the NBA Finals in the past 4 years. And that should serve as inspiration for the Knicks front office. Gone are the days of LeBron James’ ownership of the Eastern Conference. Since at least 2020, the East has been a relative crapshoot. And this season is no different. Yes, the Boston Celtics have a commanding five game lead over the second-place teams, but this version of the Celtics is far less intimidating than it’s been in the recent past.

Trade deadline provides unique opportunity

Back to the Knicks, they have to secure those proverbial levies to avoid missing an opportunity that could ultimately become a championship season. How might they do that? By finalizing a trade prior to the always-fun trade deadline.

New York has four games remaining before the All-Star break — and Robinson and Randle are both definitely out for all four. There is limited clarity on the status of Anunoby and Brunson. Randle will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, and Robinson is set to begin on-court activities after the break, as well.

So, with the trade deadline looming, the Knicks front office should be aggressively contacting all teams around the league in hopes of adding reinforcements for the immediate future, as well as the rest of the season. Dejounte Murray. Bruce Brown. Malcolm Brogdon. Someone.

They could obviously use another scorer. And a back up point guard to spell Jalen Brunson. And maybe another versatile big man who can play some power forward and center.

To be fair, it’s entirely possible that a trade is being worked out right now. The timing of Sims’ injury is suspicious, especially since Thibodeau revealed that he was at shoot-around prior to Tuesday’s game and simply wasn’t feeling well. The fact that Sims sat our against Memphis could just as easily be a coincidence. But the fact remains, New York needs a little more fire-power to remain competitive, just in case these injuries linger.

Granted, the Grizzlies are even more banged up than the Knicks, which is at least partially why the Knicks hung on for a win on Tuesday. And that’s what matters the most, for now.

But if injuries linger, they will harm the Knicks’ long-term success. New York wouldn’t be the first team to come up short in their quest to achieve NBA glory due to injuries. In the immortal words of the late, great Carl Weathers (as Apollo Creed in Rocky 3) — there is no tomorrow. So, New York should operate like this season is their last chance to win — because there’s no guarantee it won’t be.