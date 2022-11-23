Published November 23, 2022

Channing Frye has learned from the New York Knicks’ mistakes before, and so the former NBA big man believes he knows exactly what the team needs to do in order to become successful.

The ex-NBA veteran started his career with the Knicks and played with the team from 2005 to 2007. While the ‘Bockers teams at that time was full of talent–featuring the likes of Stephon Marbury, Jamal Crawford, Steve Francis, Jalen Rose and many others–they were never able to become successful.

According to Frye, however, the reason for that was because they never had a true leader, with many players trying to become “king” which then led to a “House of Dragons” situation–in reference to the “Game of Thrones” prequel series that tells the story of how the battle for the Iron Throne led to the destruction of the Targaryen family.



Frye believes the 2022-23 Knicks have done it a bit with Jalen Brunson, though they can certainly do a better job to establish that since the team still seems to lack that no. 1 guy.

“I think New York, the best way to be good in New York is to pick one leader, one pack leader, and then allow everyone else to fiddle down,” Frye explained.

“I think if you don’t establish that, you’re causing a lot of chaos in your locker room. And you, you, you got uber competitive guys that are like, yo, if, if they haven’t crowned the king, I’m going for it. It will be Game of Thrones. Bad teams have House of Dragon situations where I think I’m, I’m the king. You think you’re the king.”

Channing Frye certainly makes a good point. Considering how big of a franchise New York is and how massive the expectations on them are, they could really use a leader who can handle that pressure.

The Knicks have so far been an average team this campaign with a 9-9 record, and perhaps for them to really break through, they need that one player to really take over.