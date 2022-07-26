Donovan Mitchell’s 6-word Aaron Judge tweet ignites Knicks trade rumors

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge recently history after becoming just the 12th player in MLB history to hit 37 home runs in his team’s first 97 games of the season. The outfielder just joined the likes of Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds with his tremendous feat, and apparently, Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell loves what he’s been seeing from Judge.

Mitchell has been the stuff of headlines of late after it was revealed that the Jazz are looking for a new home for their soon-to-be former cornerstone superstar. The New York Knicks have emerged as a serious contender to land the All-Star shooting guard, and after his high praise on Judge, New York fans could not help but connect the dots.

First off, here’s Mitchell’s six-word tweet sharing his admiration for the Yankees outfielder:

“Yo Aaron Judge is going crazy ‼️” he wrote.

Naturally, eager Knicks fans jumped on this opportunity to try and add further fire to the flame of Mitchell’s trade links to New York:

Future Knick (right guys?) — Dan Rourke (@DanAlanRourke) July 24, 2022

“UMMMMMMMM AARON JUDGE???? YANKEES??? NEW YORK???? DONOVAN MITCHELL TO THE KNICKS CONFIRMED?????” — ⌨ (@holdratios) July 24, 2022

WHERE IS SPIDA ???? pic.twitter.com/pQBhCFv9x4 — KNICKS VS THE 🌎 (@BrokeFrmFanduel) July 24, 2022

Knicks fans obviously want Mitchell in New York and they’ve flooded his comments section with this same notion. To be fair, the Jazz star did bring this upon himself (somewhat) with his Yankees tweet.

It is worth noting, though, that Mitchell was born and raised in New York, so it’s no surprise that he’s a Yankees fan. This fact only further encourages Knicks fans to hope that a homecoming for their prodigal son is forthcoming. Who knows, perhaps all this presumptive behavior ends up pushing this deal over the edge.