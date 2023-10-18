The New York Knicks are trying to make a push for a deep playoff run by the time summer arrives. But, that cannot happen without having to cut some underperforming players that they had last season all the way to this year's NBA Preseason. Scott Perry knows this and he had just made a shakeup to the roster. Former San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Roby could be looking for a new team that could help him.

Scott Perry and the Knicks have officially cut Isaiah Roby from their squad, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Roby had only played two NBA Preseason games for the Knicks. He notched eight points on average while shooting at a 54.5% clip on all three levels of scoring. His stint with the team started in the offseason when he played for their NBA Summer League team. In 25.7 minutes of action, he got 10.5 points per game while grabbing 5.25 rebounds per night.

Roby had been in the league for a little over four seasons before he made the move to the Knicks. Prior to that, he played 42 games for the Spurs and Gregg Popovich. His sole season in San Antonio saw him get an average of 11.3 minutes and 4.10 points per game.

He was a product of the Thunder system alongside Lu Dort and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His peak saw him average 10.09 points in the 2021-22 season. A team would surely be lucky to have him given his scoring chops and ability to crash the boards at a high level.